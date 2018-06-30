HOJGA golfers hit Pine Lakes GC

MT. GILEAD — Mallory Graham of Mt. Gilead took home top honors in the 16-18 year old division, carding a 75 in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament held at Pine Lakes Golf Course Tuesday, June 26. The tournament was sponsored by W. E. Lott Company of Bucyrus.

Graham’s seven pars and five birdies netted her a one-stroke win over Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks (76). He had 10 pars, one birdie and one eagle. Mt. Gilead’s Hayes Bentley and Big Walnut’s Zack Herbert tied for third with identical rounds of 80. Brennon Newell of Pleasant and Aidan Wilson of Fairbanks both had rounds of 82 from the blue tees.

In the 13-15 age group, Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was earned a first place by firing a 75 from Pine Lake’s white tees. Upper Sandusky’s Owen Knapp was second with an 84, while the threesome of Lincoln Finnegan of Crestline, Emerson Grassbaugh of Highland and Minoy Shah of Pleasant each shot 86s and tied for third. River Valley’s Talan Monticue shot an 87 and Alex Crowe of Fairbanks fired an 88.

Pleasant’s Dina Shah finished first in the 12 and under division with a 9-hole score of 42. Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary was second with a 44. Logan Keller of Galion (47), Maura Murphy of Pleasant (49) and Rayna Smith of Harding (52) were among the top finishers in the youngest age group.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Kenton on Thursday, July 5.

For further information and entries, see www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.