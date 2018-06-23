Posted on by

Swim the rainbow


London’s Kaitlyn Adkins takes off from the starting blocks amid a rainbow-filled sky Wednesday evening at Plain City Aquatic Center. Adkins’ team — the Madison Marlins — along with the Plain City Sharks, were among the squads to participate in the evening’s swim meet.

Jeff Gates | For The Advocate

