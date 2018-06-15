Special Olympians selected for State Games

Madison County Special Olympics has selected 65 athletes/coaches to represent the organization at the 49th Annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games to be held June 22-24 on The Ohio State University campus. The athletes are affiliated with the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

This year’s roster includes the sport listed, followed by the participants:

Track and Field — Nick Dummitt, Rebecca Bell, John Knapp, Hayden Thomas, Dominique Gonzalez, Shawn Engle, Sam Elliott, Brian Farris, Conner Warnock, Keith Farris, Chad Burks, Logan Green, Titus Smith, Marlyn Zeeck, and Laura Cotton

Bocce — Debbilyn Ewald, Lupita Arriaga, Brian Goff, Isaiah Mullet, Jeff Horn, and Michael Williams

Unified Volleyball — John Zeeck, Bryan Thompson, Chris Zeeck, John Horace, Jamie Todd, Logan Todd, Mike Elfrink, Samahra Horace, Cora Burks, Marley Long, Mike Long, Nick Brown, Waymond Harris, Jacey Hamilton, Courtney Salters, Nick Kidd, Chelsey Williams, and Jayda Cunningham

Bowling — Charlie Gildow, Jeff McCarty, Kelly Kirts and Virginia Smalley

Powerlifting — Jacob Kuhn, Kody Price, Bobby Higgins and Shaundra Sayre

This year’s games will feature competition for more than 2,700 athletes from across the state. The program will include competition in 11 sports, a dance, a Columbus Clippers game, recreational clinics, “tent town,” the movie “Wonder” and an amazing Opening Ceremonies which will be held at Jesse Owens Stadium.

The athletes of Madison County plan to start the weekend on Friday, June 22 as the Ceremonial Torch Run passes through London on its way to Ohio State’s campus. The Torch runners will stop at Cowling Park around noon that day for a brief photo opportunity then continue on to Jesse Owens Stadium. The public is invited to greet the Torch runners and send off our athletes in style to this year’s Games.

Special Olympics is an international program of year-round training and athletic competition for more than one million children and adults. Special Olympics Ohio serves more than 17,000 citizens with intellectual disabilities. It also has an event calendar that includes seven state-level championships and more than 125 local and area events in 23 Special Olympics fields.

If you would like to learn more about the Madison County Special Olympics program contact Lincoln Comer at 740-852-7052. To make donations, send a check or money order in care of: Madison County Special Olympics, 500 Elm St., London, OH 43140. All proceeds benefit our local athletes.

Special Olympic athletes Jeff Horn, left, and Lupita Arriaga have been selected to represent Madison County in the sport of Bocce in the 49th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. The events will take place June 22-24 at Ohio State University. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_Picture2.jpg Special Olympic athletes Jeff Horn, left, and Lupita Arriaga have been selected to represent Madison County in the sport of Bocce in the 49th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. The events will take place June 22-24 at Ohio State University. Contributed photo | Madison County Board of DD