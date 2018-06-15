Pioneer campouts

The futures of the Jonathan Alder High School baseball and softball programs are in good shape.
The Pioneers diamond programs opened their fields up to area youngsters for their annual camps this week and dozens of boys and girls were able to learn skills they’ll be able use for years to come.
The coaching staff of each program used current and former players as instructors as they helped continue to support the Pioneer community.
Baseball players celebrate during a drill Thursday.
A baseball pitcher fires a pitch during a drill at the Alder baseball camp.
A baseball player fires the ball in from the outfield.
A pitcher throws a pitch in the bullpen while Alder baseball coach Craig Kyle gets a read on the radar gun.
A fielder awaits for a groundball during the Alder baseball camp.
A baseball player shows off good form while fielding a groundball.
A baseball camper eyes the ball as he attempts to get down a bunt Thursday.
Infield defense was one of the many drills and skills that were worked on at the Alder softball camp.
A young camper fires a throw during the softball camp.
A softball camper makes a throw during the Alder camp Thursday.
A softball camper shows determination in making a throw Thursday.
A camper fields a groundball during the Jonathan Alder softball camp Thursday.
A softball camper makes a play on the ball during a drill Thursday.
A camper favorite at the baseball camp is the slip and slide. Coaches use the drill to teach players how to slide.
Jonathan Alder baseball campers pose for a photo on the final day of camp Thursday.
Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU