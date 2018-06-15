Posted on by

Pioneer campouts


By Chris Miles - cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Baseball players celebrate during a drill Thursday.

Baseball players celebrate during a drill Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A baseball pitcher fires a pitch during a drill at the Alder baseball camp.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A baseball player fires the ball in from the outfield.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A pitcher throws a pitch in the bullpen while Alder baseball coach Craig Kyle gets a read on the radar gun.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A fielder awaits for a groundball during the Alder baseball camp.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A baseball player shows off good form while fielding a groundball.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A baseball camper eyes the ball as he attempts to get down a bunt Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Infield defense was one of the many drills and skills that were worked on at the Alder softball camp.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A young camper fires a throw during the softball camp.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A softball camper makes a throw during the Alder camp Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A softball camper shows determination in making a throw Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A camper fields a groundball during the Jonathan Alder softball camp Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A softball camper makes a play on the ball during a drill Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

A camper favorite at the baseball camp is the slip and slide. Coaches use the drill to teach players how to slide.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Jonathan Alder baseball campers pose for a photo on the final day of camp Thursday.


Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

The futures of the Jonathan Alder High School baseball and softball programs are in good shape.

The Pioneers diamond programs opened their fields up to area youngsters for their annual camps this week and dozens of boys and girls were able to learn skills they’ll be able use for years to come.

The coaching staff of each program used current and former players as instructors as they helped continue to support the Pioneer community.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

