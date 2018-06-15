Shekinah campers heat up

The Flames summer basketball camp at Shekinah Christian School concluded last week with improvement shown from campers of all ages.

Both the “NCAA” (fourth through sixth grade) and the “NBA” (seventh through ninth grade) sessions worked hard to develop fundamentals ranging from ball handling to defensive stance. Advanced concepts such as team defense and movement without the basketball were also taught by Flames coaches and alumni in the NBA age group.

An added emphasis on toughness, a staple of the Shekinah program throughout the years, was evident as floor burns were worn as badges of pride among many of the campers. The importance of proper shooting technique was also stressed, another trademark of Shekinah basketball. Collectively, campers improved their free throw shooting by 13 percent over the course of the five-day camp.

Weekly contest and competition winners are:

Camper of the Week: Tyler Andrews (NCAA) and Wyatt Helmuth (NBA)

NCAA Campers of the Day: Austin Helmuth, Rylyn Helton, Tyler Andrews, Jayce Yoder, Will Weinandy, Isaac Yutzy

NBA Campers of the Day: Wyatt Helmuth, Leo Rausch, Annie Good, Jalen Clemons, Andrew Yutzy

Dribble Freestyle: Tyler Andrews (NCAA) and Wyatt Helmuth (NBA)

Dribble Wars: Elijah Yutzy (NCAA) and Wyatt Helmuth (NBA)

Free Throws: Will Weinandy 63 percent (NCAA) and Isaac Yutzy 68 percent (NBA)

Hot Shot: Austin Helmuth (NCAA) and Alex Lynn (NBA)

Buzzer Beater Challenge: Elijah Yutzy (NCAA) and Wyatt Helmuth (NBA)

1-on-1 Champion: Will Weinandy (NCAA) and Wyatt Helmuth (NBA)

3-on-3 Champions: Evan Davisson, Tyler Andrews, Will Weinandy (NCAA); Leo Rausch, Riley Helmuth, Jonah Short (NBA)

5-on-5 Champions (NBA only): Isaac Yutzy, Wyatt Helmuth, Andrew Yutzy, Emily Good, Jalen Clemons

Campers go through dribbling drills during the Flames summer basketball camp at Shekinah Christian School. Campers huddle up during the Shekinah summer basketball camp. A pair of campers go for a jump ball during the Shekinah summer basketball camp. Member's of the "NBA" session (seventh through ninth grade) of the Flames summer basketball camp at Shekinah Christian School pose for a group photo. Member's of the"NCAA" session (fourth through sixth grade) in Shekinah Flames' summer basketball camp gather for photo.

Hoops camp teaches Flames’ staples