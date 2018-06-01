County tracksters headed to state

The track and field season hits the finish line this upcoming weekend as the OHSAA state championships will be contested at Jesse Owens Stadium on the Ohio State University campus.

A number of Madison County athletes will compete in the state’s largest meet after strong showings at the regional meets this weekend.

Girls

The Jonathan Alder girls scored 36 points in the D-II regional held at Lexington High School on Thursday, May 24 and Saturday, May 26. The Lady Pioneers finished fourth as a team well behind regional champion Orrville (70) and runner-up Norwayne (48). The London girls scored seven points and placed 26th.

The Lady Pioneers 4×800-meter relay team of freshmen Morgan Hicks and Maddie Davis, junior Maddy Killian and senior Lexi Thorpe won the regional title in a time of 9:33.59. The top four finishers in each event earned a trip to the state meet.

Davis also qualified for the state as an individual after finishing second in the 1.600 (5:17.29). Thorpe finished fourth in the 800 (2:19.72) and advanced to state, her teammate Killian was also in the race but she finished ninth (2:25.69).

Hicks crossed the finish line second in the 3,200 (11:30.41) earning her a state spot, but Davis came in 10th (12:28.47).

Alder’s 4×400 relay earned two points with its seventh-place finish (4:11.97). The members were freshmen Elaina Winslow and Emma Shepherd, Killian and Thorpe. Donna Semenishin placed sixth in the high jump (5-00).

All of the London girls points came via the legs of sprinter Destiny Clifton. She finished sixth in the 100 meter dash (12.82) and was seventh in the 200 (26.43) and came in seventh in the 400 (1:01.38).

Boys

The London boys scored 13 points and finished in 15th place, while the Alder boys scored 12 and tied for 16th.

Each team managed to advance individuals to the state meet.

Pioneers senior Jase Headings placed second in the 800 (1:54.21), while London junior KJ Price finished third in the 100 (11.05).

London’s Nicky Alexander was sixth in the 800 (1:57.26), while Price came in sixth in the 200 (22.84). Alder’s Gavin Frick just missed qualifying for the state meet. He finished fifth in the 3,200 (9:59.86).

Times

The running event finals will be run on Saturday, June 2. The boys 100 (1:10 p.m.), girls 1,600 (1:35 p.m.), girls/boys 800 (2:30 p.m.) and the girls 3,200 (2:45 p.m.).

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

