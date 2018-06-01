State semifinal standouts

Sophie Thomas tries to haul in a foul ball during the Pioneers loss Thursday.
The Pioneers Emily Walker and coach Dave McGrew celebrate a triple by Walker during the D-II state semifinal in Akron Thursday.
Katelyn Perkins puts the bat on the ball during the Pioneers state semifinal game Thursday.
Jonathan Alder’s Katelyn Perkins fires a pitch toward the plate during the Pioneers state semifinal against Beloit West Branch Thursday in Akron.
A collection of Pioneers meet inside the pitcher’s circle during the state semifinal Thursday.
Lindsey Potter hauls in a flyball while Sophie Thomas looks on during the state semifinal Thursday at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.
Jonathan Alder made its 3rd appearance in 5 years at the OHSAA softball state semifinals