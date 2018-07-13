EDITORIAL POLICY

The Madison Press and its sister publication, The Plain City Advocate, welcome and encourage civic and fraternal organizations, school groups and clubs, churches, and nonprofit organizations to submit notices about their events and meetings for publication in either the meetings, religion briefs or briefly sections. In order to minimize any confusion on the acceptance policies of these publications, we ask those sending releases to follow these guidelines:

• Submit releases (with or without photographs) at least two weeks in advance of the event. Otherwise, we will use our best discretion to determine where the information should be placed.

• Releases or notices should be e-mailed to Michael Williamson at mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com.

• It is required that the telephone number of a contact person be included in the information.

• In submitting photographs, be very clear in identifying the people or event portrayed in the photo. Photos need to be attached as a jpg.

• All releases or notices are subject to editing.