The love of God

Signs on the highway show us many different things. Speed limits. Animal crossings. Rest stops. Danger ahead. Construction sites. Bridge out. Detour. Places to eat and things to do. Similarly, all of creation is a sign communicating God’s love to us. God speaks to us through a full moon, a beautiful sunrise or sunset, waves crashing against the rocks, or a beautiful snowfall. As we look upon the wonders of nature, something inside us appreciates the glory, power, love and beauty of the Creation and also of the Creator.

The Lord expresses His message in still another way that may initially be hard for us to comprehend as love; through the fall of man. You might wonder, If God loves us so much, why would He let the first couple sin? Why would He allow the perfection of the Garden and the breaking of the fellowship they had with Him to be destroyed? And the answer to that question is really quite simple. He allowed it because He allows man (His creation) the freedom of choice. In giving Adam and Eve the option to obey or disobey, God demonstrated that he has not created us as robots, incapable of making choices. His love does not restrict our freedom to do right or wrong — even if that involves our saying “no” to the God who created us. However, having the freedom to choose means that we will make mistakes and disobey the God who loves us.

But the wonderful news is that God expresses His love toward those who have rebelled against Him through the gracious offer of salvation and forgiveness. Jesus Christ, who paid our sin debt on the cross of Calvary, is the ultimate expression of divine love. God offers to us freely, the gift of eternal life and all that we must do is reach out and receive it for ourselves. Have you responded to His love by believing on Christ and by receiving Him as your personal Savior?

Once you do, you will be welcomed into the family of God, all of your past sins will be wiped away like they had never happened, your name will be written down in the Book of life and you will be guaranteed a place in Heaven for all eternity. That is what freedom is all about. Jesus loving you so much to take your sins upon Him and to pay the price tag of sin for you. That is truly the love of God.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery.

