Friends pray for friends

“Would you pray for me?” How many times has someone asked you to pray for them? You said you would. Did you? Are we so quick to tell someone we will pray for them, and then we get so busy that we forget to do so, or do we really take the time to actually pray for them? That is a good question to think about, isn’t it? I mean, if someone thinks enough about us to ask us to pray for them, shouldn’t we honor their request to do so?

I have had to make some difficult decisions in the past month. These are decisions that would cause me to lay awake in bed at night, asking the Lord what I should do and what decision I should make. I know Beth would wake up early in the morning and pray for the right decisions to be made also. They were very trying times to say the least. But, they were also a time of great growth because we had to totally lean on and trust the Lord in our decision. (Proverbs 3:5-6) It was either make the right decision, according to His will for our lives, or mess things up completely.

We both lost a lot of sleep and had a number of sleepless nights. We would wake up thinking about the decisions that we needed to make, and we would go to bed thinking about the decisions. Have you ever been in a situation like that in your life? Maybe you are in one now. At any rate, here’s what we did. We prayed. And then we prayed. And then we prayed some more. And we waited. I don’t like to wait. But God was teaching me a few things in my wait. And in the end, it was worth it all.

Usually, I am a private person. I don’t share every hang nail I have or every ache or pain and request prayer for those things. In the last two years, I can remember asking for prayer maybe two or three times from my Prayer Warrior friends on Facebook. But this time, I shared that I needed their prayers. And they came through.

I had people praying for our decision from Malawi, Africa to California and from Florida to North Dakota. My Prayer Warrior list includes pastor friends, Evangelists, church members, high school friends and numerous other friends all around the world. (It’s good to have people who will pray for you when they say they will.) At any rate, it was like the morning sky parted and the sun shone through and I knew exactly what the Lord wanted us to do. It was amazing, and I know that God cares about us and He listens, and He will answer our prayers according to His will which is always good for us.

So, here’s what I would like you to think about this week. If someone asks you to pray for them … then pray for them. Take the time and pray for them. There is power in prayer and prayer is powerful. God is still in the prayer answering business. Also, if you have a prayer need, feel free to share it with your Prayer Warriors. Sometimes, we need the prayers of others along with our prayers for us to hear an answer from God, so share your prayer requests with those that you know will pray for you. If they are really your friend, they will pray for you and it will be their honor to do so.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. Our “target date” for the first service in our new building is Sunday, July 8. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

