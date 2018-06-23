God loves you just like you are

Jeremiah 31:3 says this, “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore, I have continued to extend faithful love to you.” I know you have read that verse many times, and maybe you have memorized it, but have you ever just really stopped to think about what this verse means? I always say “When you read the Bible, you have to read the Bible!” In other words, there is cursory reading where we read just to read and maybe understand things on a topical level, and then there is actually reading the Bible where we read for a deeper understanding of what the Scriptures have to say to us.

In those first seven words, the Lord tells us that He has loved us with an everlasting love which means, He has loved us, He loves us today and because it is an everlasting love, He will continue to love us forever. That is pretty neat if you think about it. Inside our wedding rings, Beth and I have these words engraved, “Till eternity and beyond.” That has been true for the past 34 years so I believe they will continue to be true.

But think about this … the Lord has promised to love us forever. And, there is nothing that can separate us from His love. (Romans 8:38-39) Nothing. Now, we might distance ourselves from Him by our behavior, but He doesn’t move away from us, we move away from Him. We can never do anything that would cause us to lose our relationship with Him.

His love is everlasting because His love is not based upon His feelings towards us. His love is perfect, unchanging and trustworthy. In contrast, disagreements and other circumstances can cause human love to falter or fail altogether. Not only is His love everlasting, it is also unconditional. There’s nothing we can say or do to either deserve it or to defer it. We never have to worry if the Lord loves us. Every day, you and I are under His canopy of love and it will never be removed from us. Why? Because we did not establish God’s love — He did and He loves us just like we are.

Now, even though God’s love is everlasting and unconditional, God will not overlook transgressions. Disobedience is a matter of choice for the Christian — we choose to sin. We choose to live in direct disobedience to God. We choose to run off and do our own thing. Yet, even in our foolishness and sin, our Heavenly Father still loves us and will forgive us if we confess our sins to Him. (I. John 1:9)

The Heavenly Father loves you. Someone needed to hear that this week. God loves you. Just like you are. You don’t have to clean yourself up, or try harder to be good, simply come to Him just like you are, and ask Him to forgive you of your sins and receive His free gift of eternal life. He loves you and you will be able to live a more abundant life when He is first in your life.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

