JA students participate in Buckeye Girls State

Two seniors-to-be from Jonathan Alder High School were among the nearly 900 girls who participated in the 72nd annual session of Buckeye Girls State held at the University of Mount Union in Alliance. The session began Sunday, June 10 and concluded on Saturday, June 16.

It is a fast paced program of mock-government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in Senior High School, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Local delegates to Girls State were Emily Haskins, daughter of Susie and Scott Haskins and Tabitha Bartoe, daughter of Randall and Traci Bartoe, all of Plain City.

As the girls arrived at Girls State they were assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they lived during the program was their designated county and the floor on which they lived was their city. The students filed petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participated in the election process. After elections and inaugurations, they put government in to action.

The girls shared in actively participating in Buckeye Girls State government activities and gained many new friends. Emily served as an EPA Assistant in her city and Tabitha was an Assistant to the Attorney General in hers.

