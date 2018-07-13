Madison Press office closes

Saturday, July 14, the London offices of the The Madison Press will close. However, the paper that’s served the county for more than a century isn’t completely going away.

We are very excited to share a new development that places our publication at the cutting edge of the evolving newspaper publishing business.

What is changing?

Since the physical office is closing, beginning next week, The Madison Press will be published in digital format only. The new digital, paid version of The Madison Press will remain unlocked until the end of July. This will give residents around the county to become familiar with the new changes and format. After July, subscribers will need their username and password to gain access. If they don’t currently have a username/password please call 740-852-1616 and we’ll get one set up.

As a valued subscriber, you will receive an expanded, weekly digital newspaper that will carry all the local news, news about city and county government, local events, features, TV grids and advertising you are accustomed to receiving in the printed newspaper. News that covered London, West Jefferson and Mt. Sterling, as well as what was contained in the Plain City Advocate, will roll into one edition. The comics are returning and we’re adding a puzzles page. This new and expanded digital newspaper will typically run 8-12 pages and will be available for your viewing in a simple, clear and easily-navigated digital format each Friday. The product will be optimized for your mobile device, tablet or PC.

In addition, that coverage of London and the surrounding communities in Madison County will be on our website: www.madison-press.com.

Changing times

This dramatic change in publishing style and format is necessitated by a variety of factors impacting the newspaper industry and The Madison Press. All newspapers have been hit recently with 30 percent or more increases in the price of newsprint due to tariffs that began earlier this year.

In London, our landlord has recently offered the office building we are leasing for rent which necessitates a major move on our part. So, although it’s true we will be closing the office in London, we won’t be leaving the community as some of you may have heard recently. We remain deeply committed to continuing to provide the very best in local coverage and continuing to serve the community.

In view of these and other factors, The Madison Press and our owner, AIM Media Midwest, have elected a different approach to delivering your local news and area coverage. Similar to what other newspaper, magazine and newsletter companies across the US have done, we are venturing into the digital newspaper subscription realm. While you will no longer receive a physical printed newspaper for news, we remain committed to London and surrounding Madison County.

What to expect?

You can log in at www.madison-press.com, click on “Digital Newspaper” and enter your username and password. Every Friday, you will receive an email notification when the digital newspaper edition is available. Please note your monthly subscription rate will be reduced to only $5.95. The term of your paid subscription will be extended to reflect this new, lower rate.

In addition to the new digital The Madison Press, we will print the new Madison Press Community Guide. The weekly Community Guide will continue to provide coverage of community activities and events and will be distributed to most households in the London (43140) and Plain City (43064) ZIP codes, reaching almost 12,000 homes. As a paid subscriber, you will receive your digital edition of the The Madison Press incorporating the Community Guide before the printed version of the Community Guide is delivered. Value-added offerings such as puzzle books and long-form journalism will be included with your paid digital subscription on a periodic basis.

We’re not leaving the neighborhood, we’re just introducing a new and exciting way to provide the continued local news and coverage you deserve.

Lane Moon

Regional VP — Ohio East Group

Regional Publisher Central Ohio — AIM Media Midwest