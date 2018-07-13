Annual Steam Threshers show opens

Pastime Park is once again packed and ready for the annual steam show.
The 69th annual Miami Valley Steam Threshers kicked off Thursday morning, beginning the four-day event celebrating decades of classic farm machines. This year, the featured highlights include Ford tractors and other rare and unusual styles.
Also this year, the Steam Threshers Association has chosen Carl Schrote as Grand Marshal for the 2018 show. Schrote is a Union County resident, a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong farmer of the county. He began collecting and restoring tractors at a young age after developing an interest through his grandfather’s running of steam engines.
“We want to thank Carl for everything he’s done over the years,” said Steam Threshers President Gary Gallimore. “He’s done so much.”
There are several events planned over the four days including the truck and tractor pulls on Saturday evening.
“On behalf of the Village of Plain City, we welcome you again. Not only for what you do for the economy of the village and the businesses but also the morale,” Mayor Darrin Lane said. “I know it’s something I look forward to every year.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the steam whistle blew marking the official start of the show.
“I would like to welcome everybody here this year,” said Gallimore. “We hope everyone has a safe show.”
General admission is $5 and the gates open at 7 a.m.
