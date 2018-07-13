Concerns voiced over historic buildings

Changes happening in the uptown area have opened the door for conversation.

The public comments portion of the Plain City council meeting became contentious Monday evening when the discussion of alterations to building exteriors was brought up.

Village resident and Design and Review Board member, Eric Medici, expressed concerns over the village not investing in the renovation of historic buildings in the uptown area. He also noted concerns over changes to the Ol’ 42 Grub House building, owned by Pioneer Pizza’s Tim Dawson.

“The building is in the historic district. There’s nothing in the guidelines that the village has set in motion, everything should follow the federal guidelines,” Medici explained. “Nothing in those guidelines say that it’s ever okay to paint masonry.”

In early June, Dawson began replacing bricks and painting the front exterior of the building at 138 W. Main St., which Medici maintains is in violation of the rules of the historic district.

Dawson said, however, that’s not the case, that he followed protocol and that Medici held up the painting project without proper authorization.

“I’m going to respectfully ask this council to immediately remove (Medici) from Design and Review,” Dawson said. “He doesn’t have authority to come and stop my workers.”

Council member John Rucker said that although the matter is beyond changing at this point, according to the historic codes, painting masonry is not permitted and should not have been done.

Mayor Darrin Lane made the suggestion that these issues should be taken up with the Design and Review Board, building owners and other village committee meetings rather than with council.

Council also recognized village residents Judy and Barry Thomas for their dedication to the village over the years.

“Whether (Judy is) parking cars at the Steam Thresher shows, up at 6:30 in the morning to clean up trash after Rock the Clock when no one asked her to,” Mayor Lane said, “or Barry’s welding on water tanks at no cost, never asking for a dime, or building fire rings at the park. They’ve never asked the village for anything and I know they don’t like recognition, but I think it’s time.”

Council provided them with a certificate of recognition.

Other council action Monday included:

• Second reading of resolution to increase North Chillicothe speed limit to 35 mph

• Second reading of rezoning/approval of Hamlet subdivision

• Third reading of the Right of Way ordinance

• Third reading of a resolution approving the ODOT paving project

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

