Plain City appoints interim administrator

Plain City has appointed an interim village administrator.

At Monday evening’s special meeting, village council appointed Nathan Cahall to the position of interim village administrator, taking over the job previously held by Kevin Vaughn.

“The village is really excited to get working with Mr. Cahall,” said Mayor Darrin Lane. “We look forward to getting started.”

The search for the interim position began after Vaughn announced his resignation June 18. He accepted a position as the Township Manager of Clinton Township in Franklin County.

Mayor Lane said the village was making a point to make the selection process go as quickly as possible. With Plain City’s involvement in a number of development opportunities — both commercial and residential — he said it’s important that the job not go vacant for too long.

“There’s a lot going on in town and we want to make sure this transition is good for both our village and those interested in coming to it,” Lane said.

Cahall holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from the University of Dayton and a Master’s of Public Administration from the Ohio State University. He currently works as Economic Development Director in Centerville, a job he has held for the last 10 years.

Council President Pro Tem Kerri Ferguson said that Cahall will serve in the position “indefinitely,” starting on Tuesday.

“He’ll start right away as the interim administrator and his contract is set up that way,” she said. “He was found very quickly and we’re fortunate for that. If he eventually stays with the village, we can make changes to reflect that.”

Cahall, who attended the evening’s meeting, said that he was grateful for the positive interaction he’s had with the village thus far.

“I want to thank council and the mayor for this opportunity and look forward to serving you — at least on the interim basis and who knows, maybe permanently,” Cahall said. “I’ve had some good conversations this week with the village solicitor and I look forward to getting up to speed.”

Council moves to smooth transition

