New director of critical care at Memorial Hospital

MARYSVILLE — Tammy Kolopajlo, RN, CCRN, has been chosen as Memorial Hospital’s Critical Care Director. Kolopajlo has a long and distinguished track record of success, with over 13 years of experience in a variety of different capacities within the organization.

Kolopajlo initially began her career at Memorial in the Food & Nutrition department and quickly moved into a Patient Care Technician role, where she served while attending nursing school. In 2007, she graduated with her RN degree and began her nursing career in the Critical Care Unit (CCU), working as night shift charge nurse. In 2014, Kolopajlo transferred to Clinical Informatics, splitting her time as Clinical Systems Liaison with her role as CCU nurse. Two years later, she was promoted to the Medical Surgical Clinical Coordinator, gaining valuable experience managing the nursing staff, as well as working day-to-day with patients within Med/Surg and the CCU.

Speaking to her promotion, Kolopajlo commented, “I am an invested team member in Memorial and truly love working for this wonderful organization. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the CCU during this exciting time of growth at Memorial.”

Ashley Boyer, Director of Nursing added, “Tammy has proven herself as a valued leader within our clinical team. As we work to transition into the new inpatient facility at Memorial, I look forward to Tammy being an essential resource to the Nursing Unit by adding her expertise to the facilitation of processes, protocols, and competencies.”

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group — a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Tammy Kolopajlo https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_Kolopajlo-Tammycol.jpg Tammy Kolopajlo