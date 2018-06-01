Ice cream shop opens

Plain City residents can add taking a stroll down Main Street to get an ice cream cone to their summer activities this year.

Lil e’s Ice Cream, the new shop at 461 W. Main St. opened on Saturday to lines of customers. The location has been the home of several incarnations of ice cream shops over the years but closed in 2016 and stayed that way for more than a year.

The property was then purchased by Dondi and Christy Hatcher.

“We took over the property late last year and it’s been a long journey to getting it up and going,” said Christy Hatcher, the shop’s owner. “But we’re so excited to be open and have people come by.”

Opening over Memorial Day weekend proved to be a help for business, drawing long lines right away. They even stayed open for the holiday on Monday, a day which will not be on the usual schedule, and ran out of ice cream forcing them to close on Tuesday.

“Our ice cream vendor told us we had a sizable order and that still wasn’t enough,” Hatcher said.

The shop has a traditional menu, featuring a variety of frozen treats from shakes to cones to a “Mullet,” the business’s version of a Blizzard or McFlurry. They also have some hot food such as sandwiches and hot dogs.

“We wanted to keep it simple and have things on there that people are used to getting,” said Hatcher. “Plus, of course, making sure we had good, high-quality ice cream.”

She said the ice cream has a high butterfat content which ups the treat’s decadent quality.

“Sure, it’s not the most healthy thing, but it is of the highest quality and that’s what we want to give our customers,” she said. She also added that they try to keep the prices low so that customers can enjoy a high quality product but at a reasonable cost.

The shop’s name? Hatcher said it has a couple of meanings. The “e” comes from the fact that her first grandson is named Easton. But she also said that her husband owns the Eagle Electric company in Plain City and that, among family, it is referred to as the “big E,” so the shop has become the “little e.”

Lil e’s Ice Cream earlier this year. The new shop opened on Saturday. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_Little-E-s-copy.jpg Lil e’s Ice Cream earlier this year. The new shop opened on Saturday. Contributed photo

Memorial Day kicks off summer hours

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.