Graduation is just the beginning

Sunday was the the 62nd annual commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School.
Superintendent Gary Chapman spoke at the ceremony, focusing on the possibilities that await the students in their time of transition.
“Commencement is the beginning of the rest of your life,” Chapman said. “It is my hope for you that only the best is yet to come.”
Although typically students who are attending college or entering the workforce are recognized, this year’s ceremony took time to highlight students and attendees associated with the armed forces.
Those students enlisting in the military were asked to stand, followed by current members of a branch of the military, former members, and veterans.
The class of 2018 just surpassed last year’s number of valedictorians by two. Alder’s eight valedictorians this year were: Julia Babyak, Megan Gordin, Maryn Herring, Kayla Iwamoto, Serenity Kirts, Peyton Mast, Oscar Ose and Jaron Wheelbarger.
This year’s salutatorian was Madison McMillen.
