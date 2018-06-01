Graduation is just the beginning

Sunday was the the 62nd annual commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School.

Superintendent Gary Chapman spoke at the ceremony, focusing on the possibilities that await the students in their time of transition.

“Commencement is the beginning of the rest of your life,” Chapman said. “It is my hope for you that only the best is yet to come.”

Although typically students who are attending college or entering the workforce are recognized, this year’s ceremony took time to highlight students and attendees associated with the armed forces.

Those students enlisting in the military were asked to stand, followed by current members of a branch of the military, former members, and veterans.

The class of 2018 just surpassed last year’s number of valedictorians by two. Alder’s eight valedictorians this year were: Julia Babyak, Megan Gordin, Maryn Herring, Kayla Iwamoto, Serenity Kirts, Peyton Mast, Oscar Ose and Jaron Wheelbarger.

This year’s salutatorian was Madison McMillen.

Students await the calling of their name during the 2018 commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_JA-Grad.jpg Students await the calling of their name during the 2018 commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. Andrew Garrett | The Advocate Co-valedictorian Jaron Wheelbarger speaks to the audience at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. Wheelbarger was among a total of eight valedictorians for this year’s graduating class. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_Jaron-Wheelbarger1.jpg Co-valedictorian Jaron Wheelbarger speaks to the audience at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. Wheelbarger was among a total of eight valedictorians for this year’s graduating class. Andrew Garrett | The Advocate Megan Gordin addresses the audience at the commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. Gordin was one of eight valedictorians in the class of 2018. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/06/web1_Julia-Babyak1.jpg Megan Gordin addresses the audience at the commencement ceremony at Jonathan Alder High School Sunday. Gordin was one of eight valedictorians in the class of 2018. Andrew Garrett | The Advocate

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

