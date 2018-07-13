Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

• Join the Summer Reading Program at the library today to earn prizes for reading during the summer, including their grand prize — a Kindle Fire tablet. Upcoming programs include:

• Make a Time Capsule will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 16. Kids celebrate Plain City bicentennial by creating your own time capsule. Registration is required.

• At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 sing, dance, and read stories with Poppy and Branch during the Trolls Family Singalong. No registration is required. Due to popularity this program will require a wristband for admission.

• Back to the Future Marathon will take place on Thursday, July 19. “Back to the Future” (PG) at 10:30 a.m., “Back to the Future Part II” (PG) at 1:30 p.m., “Back to the Future Part III” (PG) at 6:30 p.m. Join Marty McFly, Doc Brown and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum. Join the library for movie snacks and these movies on the big screen. No is registration required.

• Stomp the Library will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24. Join the drum circle and have the opportunity to drum on a variety of homemade instruments. This program is a culmination of their summer of music and homemade instruments. Everyone is welcome to join. It is for all ages. No registration is required.

• Adult Mystery Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2. It’s 1936 and you are among Hollywood elite at a much anticipated cinematic release. When the night turns deadly, registrants will become interrogator or suspect as they try to reveal the murderer among them during this interactive murder mystery game. This is for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

• Duke Otherwise Concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. With his guitar, tap shoes, and distinct baritone, Duke Otherwise performs a hilarious, charming and interactive musical program for all ages. Be ready to dance, laugh, volunteer, and to have your spontaneous suggestion be added to the show. Due to popularity, this program will require a wristband for admission.

• Patrons of the Plain City Public Library can now access their favorite digital magazines using Flipster from EBSCO Information Services. Flipster is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the library.

Plain City Public Library has both Flipster and hard copy versions of magazines such as People, Rolling Stone, Country Living, Food Network Magazine, Men’s Health, Reader’s Digest, Time, and more so patrons have the option of accessing the content at the library or remotely. Magazines can be downloaded to Android phones and tablets, Apple phones and tables, and Kindle Fire tablets for offline reading anytime, anywhere.

Flipster offers an easy, browseable reading experience. Users can browse magazines by category as well as perform searches for specific periodicals. An online newsstand provides a carousel of the most recent issues, as well as a carousel of all issues allowing for quick access to magazines. The table of contents contains links for quick access to articles of interest and hotlinks within magazines are hyperlinked, opening in separate tabs when clicked. In addition, there is an option to zoom in and out for better readability.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this service to our patrons,” said Librarian Amanda Warner. “Flipster provides instant access at the snap of a finger to a number of popular magazines. This is an excellent addition to our growing collection of electronic resources.”

Contact the Library at 614-873-4912 or visit plaincitylib.org to learn more about accessing the library’s digital magazines through Flipster.

• Stay up-to-date with library news and events by following the library online. The library’s Facebook (facebook.com/PlainCityPublicLibrary) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/plaincitylib) pages are updated weekly with photos, news, events and program information. Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, are all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital. Card holders can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

For more information or to register for any programs call the library at 614-873-4912, ext. 121, email Amanda Warner at awarner@plaincitylib.org or visit plaincitylib.org/calendar.

The library is located at 305 W. Main St., Plain City. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.