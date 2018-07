Steve and Denise English of Plain City announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Reo, to Vince Graber, son of Greg Graber and Jackie Martin of Plain City.

Stephanie is a 2016 graduate of Mount Carmel College of Nursing. She is currently a Registered Nurse with Ohio Health Hospitals.

Vince is employed by Jerome Township and coaches JV Baseball at Jonathan Alder High School.

A 2019 wedding is planned. They will live in their new home in Plain City.

Stephanie Reo and Vince Graber https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/07/web1_RioGraberengagepiccol.jpg Stephanie Reo and Vince Graber