68 attended Canaan alumni banquet

Sixty eight Canaan alumni members, classmates, friends and family gathered for dinner at the Der Dutchman in Plain City at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Attending this year’s banquet were:

Janet Meeker Anderson, 100 years old, of Hilliard, graduate class of 1936.

Mary Jane Wilson of Hilliard and Marjorie Martin Wagner of Columbus, class of 1948, were presented corsages honoring their 70th anniversary.

Thelma Wilson Kesler of Hilliard and Charlotte Hennis Lambka of Plain City represented the class of 1950.

Mary Bishop of Columbus represented the class of 1952.

Jean Ann Young Haycook and Dolores Phillips Meeker of Plain City, class of 1953, were honored with corsages for their 65 years.

From the 1954 class were Tressie Hay Corsi of Johnstown, Richard Meeker and Jay Straley of Plain City and Carol Noland of Grove City.

The last to graduate from Canaan High School was the class of 1956. Charlene Hennis Smith of Plain City represented that class.

Kesler welcomed all 68 alumni members, classmates, friends and family.

The invocation was given by Corsi. Straley had 13 alumni members answering roll call from 80-100 years old.

Meeker gave the financial report.

Smith conducted the memorial service with the reading and lighting of the candles for each alumni member lost this past year. Representing them were: Christine Roby Reid in memory of her father Frank Roby, class of 1944; Gary Boggs in memory of his mother Helen Bishop Roby, class of 1946; and Kathy Wheeler Wilson in memory of her aunt Doris Gordon Roby, class of 1949. Each person shared a few words about the loss of their loved ones.

John Yoder a classmate from Fredricksburg stood asking to share a few comments on Lloyd and Doris Roby. He said it was because of them that he attended the banquet each year. He was not sure how he would fit in after so many years had passed. After accepting the invitation and enjoying the evening he began spreading the word about the banquet. It is thanks to Lloyd and Doris that many classmates attend today.

The benediction was given by Noland.

The remainder of the evening was spent visiting with old friends and classmates.

The 2018 alumni committee were Jean Ann Young Haycook, her husband, Stan Haycook, registration, Dolores Phillips Meeker, name tags, Richard and Willy Meeker, financial, and Jay and Karen Straley, postcards, programs and flowers.

If you would like to a part of the banquet next year call 614-879-8863 and leave your name and address to be put on the mailing list.

Next year will mark 100 years since Canaan High School had there first class of graduates.

Article submitted by Karen Straley.

Among those attending the Canaan alumni banquet are from left: Marjorie Martin Wagner, Charlene Hennis Smith, Tressie Hay Corsi, Jean Ann Young Haycock, Dolores Phillips Meeker, Janet Meeker Anderson, Mary Jane Wilson Edwards and Thelma Wilson Kesler. https://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/07/web1_Canaanalumnipiccol.jpeg Among those attending the Canaan alumni banquet are from left: Marjorie Martin Wagner, Charlene Hennis Smith, Tressie Hay Corsi, Jean Ann Young Haycock, Dolores Phillips Meeker, Janet Meeker Anderson, Mary Jane Wilson Edwards and Thelma Wilson Kesler.