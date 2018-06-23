Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

• Join the Summer Reading Program at the library today. Kids, teens, and adults can earn prizes for reading during the summer, including the grand prize — a Kindle Fire tablet. Upcoming programs include:

• Grease (PG) will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. Join the library for popcorn, candy, and a movie on their large screen. No registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the movie.

• At 1 p.m. on Monday, June 25 Grammy nominee Zak Morgan’s unique brand of children’s music will inspire and tickle the funny bone of children and adults alike. No registration is required. Due to popularity this program will require a wristband for admission.

• Dr. Insecta: Meet the Beetles will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 2. Dr. Insecta will get your kids dancing, singing and learning about those fantastic rockin’ “bugs” that help our Earth keep jammin’ on. No registration is required. Due to popularity, this program will require a wristband for admission.

• Pajama Storytime will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. Read stories, sing songs, and play with the parachute at this fun storytime for kids ages 6 and under and their families. Don’t forget to wear your pajamas. No registration is required.

• At 1 p.m. on Monday, July 9 join the all-girl bluegrass band Lafferty Pike for a 30-minute concert and a hands-on musical petting zoo for all ages. No registration is required. Due to popularity, this program will require a wristband for admission.

• Join the library for some magic and puzzles as you make your way through our Harry Potter themed escape room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10. Based on the final tasks of the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” it will be up to you and the rest of your group to solve riddles and defeat each challenge on your way to finding the Sorcerer’s Stone. If you think you have what it takes, then make your way to the library for a fun-filled Harry Potter evening. This program is for anyone between the ages of 12 and 18. Registration is required.

• Stay up-to-date with library news and events by following the library online. The library’s Facebook (facebook.com/PlainCityPublicLibrary) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/plaincitylib) pages are updated weekly with photos, news, events and program information. Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, are all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital. Card holders can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

For more information or to register for any programs call the library at 614-873-4912, ext. 121, email Amanda Warner at awarner@plaincitylib.org or visit plaincitylib.org/calendar.

The library is located at 305 W. Main St., Plain City. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.