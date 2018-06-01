Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

The Summer Reading Program at the library kicks off Monday, June 4. Kids, teens, and adults can earn prizes for reading during the summer, including the grand prize, a Kindle Fire tablet. Upcoming programs include:

• Summer Reading Kickoff Party will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 4. The Summer Reading Kickoff Party will feature fun games, refreshments, and giveaways. Kids and teens who register on Kickoff Day will also receive a special registration bag filled with goodies. No registration required.

• Build a Speaker will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Build a working speaker from paper, wire and a magnet with help from OSU’s Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering. Registration is required.

• Pajama Storytime will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Read stories, sing songs, and play with the parachute at this fun storytime for kids ages 6 and under and their families. Don’t forget to wear your pajamas. No registration is required.

• Dance and Sing with Miss Marlene will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 7. A high-energy show with lots of audience participation, surprises and laughter that will get your little one dancing and singing. No registration is required.

• The Libraries Rock! Kids Summer Concert Series, will take place this summer at the library. Listen, learn, sing and dance at the library all summer long at musical concerts featuring hip hop, folk, contemporary, and classic children’s music. Headliners include:

• At 1 p.m. on Monday, June 11, as seen on America’s Got Talent, The Spoon Man offers a hilarious interactive program with outrageous impressions, an audience sing-a-long competition, and lots of spoon playing.

• At 1 p.m. on Monday, June 25 Grammy nominee Zak Morgan’s unique brand of children’s music will inspire and tickle the funny bone of children and adults alike.

• At 1 p.m. on Monday, July 9 join the all-girl bluegrass band Lafferty Pike for a 30-minute concert and a hands-on musical petting zoo for all ages.

• At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 sing, dance, and read stories with Poppy and Branch during the Trolls Family Singalong.

Additional concerts include a preschool dance and sing program, Hip-Hop with Evie and Mal from Disney’s “The Descendants” and an interactive musical program from Duke Otherwise. These concerts are appropriate for all ages and are free of charge. Get your wristband beginning 30 minutes prior to each concert for guaranteed admission. For details, visit plaincitylib.org/libraries-rock.

The Libraries Rock! Kids Summer Concert Series is made possible thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

• Stay up-to-date with library news and events by following the library online. The library’s Facebook (facebook.com/PlainCityPublicLibrary) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/plaincitylib) pages are updated weekly with photos, news, events and program information. Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, are all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital. Card holders can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

For more information or to register for any programs call the library at 614-873-4912, ext. 121, email Amanda Warner at awarner@plaincitylib.org or visit plaincitylib.org/calendar.

The library is located at 305 W. Main St., Plain City. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.