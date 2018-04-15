ODNR announces seasonal APV areas now open

COLUMBUS — Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the spring weather at one of the state’s designated All-Purpose Vehicle (APV) areas, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The APV areas are located on four state forest properties — Maumee in northwest Ohio, Pike and Richland Furnace in southern Ohio and Perry in east-central Ohio.

Pike, Richland Furnace and Perry state forests are now open for APV trail use, and they will close in the fall following the last day of regular deer-gun season. Riders should know that the Pike State Forest APV Area is open through Sunday, April 8, then it will be closed from Monday, April 9 until noon on Sunday, April 15 to allow for the Thunder in the Hills Turkey Hunt for disabled hunters.

The APV area at Maumee State Forest is open year-round, and snowmobile use is allowed when conditions permit. The APV areas are maintained by the ODNR Division of Forestry.

Funds from each APV registration are deposited into the State Recreational Vehicle Fund and are used by the ODNR Division of Forestry for projects that directly support the state’s APV areas.

Trail users must have a valid APV registration obtained through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). Riders must wear the required safety gear, which includes helmets and eye protection. APVs, including utility vehicles, may be up to 62 inches in width as long as valid title and registration have been acquired through the BMV. People should know there is a requirement for an out-of-state registration for visitors from states without similar registration laws. Additionally, there are requirements for a spark arrestor and a muffler to be compliant with industry-standard sound limitations.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

