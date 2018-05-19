Mixed results in district semifinals

LEWIS CENTER — District semifinal day for area high school softball and baseball teams was postponed due to weather Tuesday. Some teams had to wait another day to play, for the Jonathan Alder softball team it was a two and half hour delay that allowed the Lady Pioneers to clear their heads and help secure a 12-2 semifinal victory over Buckeye Valley.

Alder (18-6) trailed the Barons 2-0 after just a few pitches in the Division II district semifinal played at Olentangy High School. A miscommunication in the outfield and an immediate home run made it 2-0 Buckeye Valley just two batters into the game.

But the skies opened up and a spring thunderstorm blew in, delaying the game for a couple hours.

The Pioneers used that time to relax and refocus and came out after the break as sharp as they’ve been this year and scored the run-rule victory.

“During that time our girls were relaxed, it was like what happened never happened,” coach Dave McGrew said. “Their demeanor was great, they were just ready to go out and play. We went out, hit the ball and played good defense. (Katelyn Perkins) got bad and threw well and played with a lot of purpose.”

Perkins didn’t allow another hit in the win. The victory advanced the Pioneers to the D-II championship game where it was to face Big Walnut Friday evening.

Division III

Bishop Ready 8, West Jefferson 2

PICKERINGTON — A seven-run, mid-game explosion Wednesday by the Silver Knights was enough to bring an end to the season for the West Jefferson softball team.

Breanna Oldaker crushed a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the D-III district semifinal at 1-1. But Ready proceeded to score four runs in the bottom of that inning and tacked on three more in the fifth inning to pull away for the win.

Ready touched up West Jeff starting pitcher Belle Fisher for 13 hits in the game. The Lady ′Riders scored another run in the sixth but was unable to muster much of an attack after that.

Baseball

Division II

Bishop Hartley 4,

Jonathan Alder 0

LANCASTER — The Pioneers were upended by the Hawks in a game that started Tuesday in Lewis Center and continued Wednesday at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Hartley scored all four of its runs in the top of the sixth inning and held Alder without a run on just three hits. Logan Smith suffered the loss for the Pioneers despite allowing just four hits.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

