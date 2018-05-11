Teams race to the finish

League track and field championships got started this week and a number of Madison County athletes are making runs at league crowns.

Ohio Heritage Conference Day 2

ENON— The Ohio Heritage Conference (OHC) meet concluded Thursday at Greenon High School with mixed results for the Madison County teams competing.

The North Division girls meet is where the county had it’s highest team finish as the girls from West Jefferson placed third, scoring 62 points. Well behind the winning mark of 210 scored by West Liberty-Salem and runner-up Fairbanks (117).

Standout performances were turned in by Justice Holcomb, who was second in the long jump (15-04.75). The West Jefferson 400 relay team also placed second (54.75).

In the 800-meter run Hope Lewis (third, 2:41.40) and Sarah Haskins (fourth, 2:44.33) placed. Others who finished in the top four of their events included Addison Curry (fourth, 25-10) in shot put. Jill Flowers (third, 19.21) and Casey Chaffins (fourth, 25.56) in the 100 hurdles and Grace Dingess (fourth, 13.84) in the 100.

The West Jeff boys scored just 20 points and finished sixth in the North Division. The boys meet was won by Fairbanks (172 points).

Scoring points for the ′Riders were Riley Stone in the high jump (second, 5-08), Brenton Robertson in the discus (fourth, 105-10) and the 1,600 relay team (fourth, 3:57.72).

The Madison-Plains boys scored 57 points and finished fifth in the South Division standings. Cedarville’s 140 points placed it on top.

The team placed second in the 800 relay (1:38.28), third in the 400 relay (48.23) and fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:56.41). The team scored points in the sprint events as Griffin Jones was fourth in the 100 (11.76) and the 200 (30.02), Paul Bryant was fourth in 400 (59.44), while Michael Brown was fifth in the 200 (30.04).

Ben Fisher soared to second in the pole vault (12-00), while Jones was fifth (9-06). Ian Richards cleared 5-04 in the high jump and came away with a third-place finish.

The Madison-Plains High School girls’ 25.2 points left them in sixth and last place in the South Division.

Sierra Lapasky placed fourth in both the 100 (13.48) and the 200 (28.18)

The school’s 400 relay team had a string showing, finishing second (56.80).

Ohio Heritage Conference Day 1

ENON — The OHC North and South Division Championships were held Monday and Thursday at Greenon High School.

There weren’t a lot of points scored on the first day from any of the Madison County teams.

The Madison-Plains boys scored eight points on Monday in the OHC South Division meet as both Jacob Petee (fourth, 37-02.75) and Trevor Null (fifth, 36-08.5) competed in the shot put. The school’s 4×800 relay was fifth (9:46.90). The members of the relay team were Ben Fisher, Mason Bexfield, Ian Richards and Joey Grigsby.

The Golden Eagles girls scored 6.2 points on the first day of competition. Sierra Lapasky scored 4.2 points as part of a five-way tie for second place in the high jump (4-06). The other two points from the first day came via Samantha Powell’s fifth-place finish in the discus (77-04).

The West Jefferson girls, competing in the OHC North Division, scored 14 points on the meet’s first day.

The highlight performance was turned in by Casey Chaffins who won the high jump in (4-10). Teammate Vanessa Peshko placed fifth with a height of 4-08. Alexis Dingess placed fifth in the discus (69-04).

The Roughriders boys scored four points on Day 1 as the 4×800 relay placed fourth (9:24.79). Members of the team were Blade Wolf, Mark Woodard, Connor Jeffers and Chris Wilhoit.

Central Buckeye Conference Day 1

SPRINGFIELD — The CBC Kenton Trail Championships got started Tuesday at Shawnee High School with some strong performances from Jonathan Alder athletes.

The Lady Pioneers 4×800-meter relay team of Morgan Hicks, Maddy Killian, Emily Davis and Lexi Thorpe finished first in a new meet record time of 9:39.60.

Other girls who placed on the first day of league meet competition included Sandy Moser who was third in the shot put (29-11.5), as well as Donna Semenishin (4-10) and Helena Hall (4-08) who placed second and third respectively in the high jump.

On the boys side, the school’s 4×800 relay placed second (8:14.48) coming in behind only champion Tecumseh (8:08.44). The members of the Alder relay were Luke Malone, Michael Gray, Gavin Frick and Jase Headings.

Tecumseh had a large lead, one Alder standout Headings just couldn’t overcome in his anchor leg.

Tecumseh coach Mark Holbrook told the Springfield News-Sun the Arrows wanted a 35-40 meter lead going into the final leg against Alder’s Headings, who Holbrook called likely the CBC’s best 800 runner.

“We knew we had to have the lead on him because he’s a strong kid,” Holbrook said of Headings, who signed a National Letter of Intent to run at the University of Cincinnati. “We were hoping for a 35-40 meter lead with the time difference between Garrett and Jase and he had about a 100 meter lead.”

Alder’s Luke Stalnaker placed third in discus (122-05.00). First day finals were held in the boys long jump, boys discus, boys pole vault, girls shot put and the boys and girls 4×800 relay. Running prelims were also held to determine the championship field which was scheduled for Friday evening.

Mid-State League Ohio Day 1

The London Red Raiders played host to the MSL Ohio Championship meet for the last time Tuesday, as they will make the move to the CBC next year.

The Raider boys picked up a first-place finish on Day 1 when junior Andrew Fulmer won the high jump in 6-00.

The team also got major points in the long jump as KJ Price (19-05) and Gavin Bonn (18-07.5) placed second and third respectively. In the pole vault Lance Cahill (11-00) and Hans Harris (10-06) also earned second and third place finishes.

Cory Crum was second in the discus (120-06), while teammate Ray Jackson was fourth (117-11).

For the Lady Red Raiders, a MSL championship was earned by Shannon McSeveney in the pole vault. She cleared 7-00 to top the competition.

Kennedy Fellure was third in the long jump (14-11), while Abby Homan was fifth (13-11.75). Ashley Kaskocsak earned a third place in the discus (81-06).

The finals for all other events was scheduled to be run Friday evening.

Madison-Plains Sierra Lapasky has a solid showing at the OHC track and field championship meet held at Greenon High School. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/05/web1_JDG_4338a.jpg Madison-Plains Sierra Lapasky has a solid showing at the OHC track and field championship meet held at Greenon High School. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder’s Ashlyn McDaniel is one of the talented competitors on the Lady Pioneers track and field team. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/05/web1_Mcdaniel.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Ashlyn McDaniel is one of the talented competitors on the Lady Pioneers track and field team. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.