Teams wrap up regular season

As attention swings toward the postseason, a number of area teams got some much-needed fine tuning in during the last weekend of the regular season.

Softball

London 3,

Madison-Plains 0

The host Red Raiders (10-13) squared off with the rival Golden Eagles Monday evening, May 7.

London banged out nine hits and scored late to put away Plains (2-14) 3-0.

Serena Crawford and Taylor Holloway combined to allow Madison-Plains High School just two hits in the game. Plains’ Macy Burchett scattered nine London High School hits, but got no run support.

Cadence Doughman and Makayla Ratliff had a pair of singles each, while Crawford, Kennedy Nickell, Kelsey Boggs, Ashley Riegel and Holloway all had hits in the game.

Baseball

Madison-Plains 10,

Liberty Christian 0

The Golden Eagles (10-13) picked up a confidence-building win Monday ahead of its Central District tournament opener.

An eight-run third inning was the difference in the run-rule shortened game. Plains was outhit 7-6 but was never threatened. Michael George was in charge on the mound throwing strikes and using the fielders behind him.

“It was nice to get a big win going into the state tournament starting (Tuesday), Madison-Plains High School coach Zach Durban said. “Michael George pitched very well. He really commanded the strike zone tonight throwing over 80 percent strikes and we played very solid behind him.

“It took our offense a few innings to get going but we exploded in a big way.”

Timmy Gillian and Nick Thompson led the way at the plate, as each had two RBI. Nine of the 10 runs were batted in.

Madison-Plains High School was scheduled to host Africentric Tuesday.

Northeastern 8,

West Jefferson 1

The Roughriders (23-1) suffered their first loss of the season with a loss to the Jets Friday, May 4.

West Jeff had a rare off day, as it allowed more runs in this game than it had in a game all season long. Shane Gray suffered the loss for the ’Riders.

West Jefferson 11,

London 1

The Roughriders looked much more like themselves in a min over visiting London (15-7) Monday. A pair of five-run innings in both the second and fourth were more than enough for West Jeff starter Cade Brintlinger who picked up the win.

Jonathan Alder 9,

Springfield Shawnee 0

The Pioneers (14-6, 10-3 in CBC) took care of business with a shutout win over Shawnee Saturday afternoon, May 5.

Alder’s Logan Smith threw a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits in the win.

Jonathan Alder’s Logan Smith fires a pitch toward home plate during the Pioneers win over Springfield Shawnee Saturday, May 5. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/05/web1_JDG_0525a_-JAHS-Pitcher-No-1_-SIDEWINDER.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Logan Smith fires a pitch toward home plate during the Pioneers win over Springfield Shawnee Saturday, May 5. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.