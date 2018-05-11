Alder, WJ teams advance

The trek toward a district championship continued for some area baseball and softball teams, but others saw their runs come to an abrupt end.

Baseball

Division III

No, 1 West Jefferson 10,

No. 17 Madison-Plains 0,

5 innings

The Roughriders (24-1) were as good as advertised Thursday, May 10 in a D-III sectional final played at West Jeff.

The tournament’s top seed went scoreless in the first inning, but scored in each frame after. West Jeff threw it’s staff ace Shane Gray and he was on top of his game. He limited the visiting Golden Eagles (11-14) to a mere two hits.

“We knew that it was going to take a very clean game and a maximum effort to defeat West Jefferson tonight,” Madison-Plains High School coach Zach Durban said. “We had the maximum effort, but weren’t able to put together a clean enough game.

“They got a couple big hits to break the game open, and we committed some errors that lead to additional runs. I was proud of our boys effort, focus, and intensity tonight. West Jefferson is a very good team and they are well-coached. I wish them the best of luck going forward in the tournament.”

With the win the Roughriders advance to a D-III district semifinal Tuesday, May 15, against No. 7 Elgin at Grove City High School starting at 5 p.m.

Division II

No. 4 Jonathan Alder 10,

No. 13 Bexley 0,

5 innings

The Pioneers (16-5) had no trouble taking down Bexley in a D-II sectional final Thursday.

Alder starter Logan Smith allowed just two hits in picking up the run-rule shortened contest.

Alder collected 12 hits, scored four runs in the bottom of the first, added a couple more in the second and cruised to the win.

Things figure much tougher in a D-II district semifinal Tuesday, May 15 against No. 5 Bishop Hartley at Olentangy High School.

No. 10 Heath 11,

No. 9 London 2

The Red Raiders (15-8) had their season come to an end with a tournament loss to visiting Heath Thursday.

Casey Bell, the London starting pitcher, was touched up for a pair of runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.

Softball

Division II

No. 2 Jonathan Alder 13,

No. 13 Centennial 0,

5 innings

The Lady Pioneers (17-3) had little trouble taking care of an over-matched Stars squad Thursday.

Alder scored 11 runs in the first inning and Katelyn Perkins allowed just one hit in five innings of work.

With the victory the Pioneers advance to a D-II district semifinal where they will meet No. 9 Buckeye Valley Tuesday, May 15 at Olentangy High School. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.

No. 11 Bexley 9,

No. 14 London 6

Bexley scored all nine of its runs in the final three innings to stage a come from behind victory over the Red Raiders (10-14) Thursday.

London led 4-0 before the Lions got going offensively.

The Raiders got three hits from Ashley Rigel, as well as hits from Serena Crawford, Kennedy Nickell, Kelsey Boggs and Taylor Holloway.

Holloway suffered the loss inside the circle. Ashley Riegel and Lexi Zabloudil also attempted to keep the Bexley bats in check late in the game.

Division III

No. 7 West Jefferson 11,

Northmor 4

The Lady Roughriders (12-9) broke out the big bats Thursday and will play in yet another D-III district semifinal.

West Jefferson High School got a pair of three-run home runs from Breanna Oldaker and Harlie Keith and rode the pitching of Isabelle Fisher to the victory.

West Jeff will now turn its attention to No. 4 seed Bishop Ready. The two teams will play Tuesday, May 15, at Pickerington North High School starting at 5 p.m.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

