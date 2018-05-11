Shekinah opens tourney play

The postseason got underway this week for the spring sports athletes and teams competing across the state of Ohio. Madison County squads took the first steps toward wrapping up the school year as a pair of Shekinah Christian squads had mixed results.

Softball

No. 10 Shekinah Christian 20,

No. 12 Tree of Life 9

The Flames barely broke a sweat in winning their Division IV Central District opener Monday, May 7.

Shekinah collected 16 hits in the run-rule shortened contest. It scored three runs in the first inning, added five more in the second before erupting for 12 in the third inning.

The Flames and Berne Union squared off just last week with the Lady Rockets coming out on top 12-0.

The winner of the Shekinah-Berne Union game will advance to a D-IV district semifinal Monday, May 14 at a location to be determined. The semifinal will be against either No. 8 Newark Catholic or No. 4 Ridgedale.

Baseball

No. 10 Fairfield Christian 7,

No. 8 Shekinah Christian 1

The host Flames could only muster three hits in their tournament opener Monday and had their season come to an earlier-than-expected end.

Sam Chrysler suffered the loss on the mound. He did a good job of keeping his team in the game. He allowed just three runs heading into the sixth inning before the Knights tacked on three runs in that sixth frame.

