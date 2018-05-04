WJ ready for posteason ride

The West Jefferson High School baseball team isn’t shying away from the spotlight.

The Roughriders (21-0) sport a perfect record and will enter the Division III Central District tournament draw as the unquestioned favorite. But coach Jason Bogenrife said his team is focused and ready and won’t let any outside influences get in the way.

“We are excited about the tournament draw,” the coach said. “We are the No. 1 seed and are focused on finishing the regular season strong. We just won the OHC conference outright (Tuesday) night, which is our first mission every year. “

West Jeff shutout Mechanicsburg 12-0 to earn the outright Ohio Heritage Conference North Division crown. The ′Riders were scheduled to close out the regular season Friday, May 4 at Northeastern and will then turn all of its attention toward the postseason.

“The Central District Division III baseball is very tough and we know that we will have to continue to work hard and play well to get out to the regional bracket,” Bogenrife said.

As for playing with pressure, the coach said his team has become accustomed to being in the cross hairs.

“We have played most of the year with a target on our back,” he said. “We have seen everyone’s best arms. We don’t worry about other teams, we are focused on our players and getting better every rep, every day.

“Our kids will continue to show up and compete every pitch and we will let the chips fall were they may. We know if we play to our abilities we will be a tough out come tournament time. This group of players and coaches genuinely care for one another and love to show up and compete.”

West Jefferson’s Jordan South hauls in a throw at first base during the Roughriders recent win over host Fairbanks. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/05/web1_JDG_2896a_-WJHS-No-22-at-1st_-Has-BALL-for-OUT.jpg West Jefferson’s Jordan South hauls in a throw at first base during the Roughriders recent win over host Fairbanks. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

