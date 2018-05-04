Alder upsets No. 3 Kenton Ridge

The Jonathan Alder softball team has made a habit of winning big games at this time of year.

The latest victim of the Lady Pioneers late-season upset was Central Buckeye Conference leader Kenton Ridge Friday evening, April 27.

The Cougars entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the state, but walked away with a 7-6 loss thanks to a thrilling come-from-behind performance by the Lady Pioneers.

Kenton Ridge scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 6-2 lead. But Alder rallied to scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and won it with a walk-off hit by Caitlin Craig in in the bottom of the eighth.

“Our kids fight,” Jonathan Alder High School coach Dave McGrew said. “They played a cleaner game than we did, but our kids found a way to win the game. It was crazy.“

Katelyn Perkins picked up the win for Alder inside the pitching circle, Lindsay Potter hit a solo home run in the fifth. Alder had 15 hits in the game and overcame four errors.

“It was a great win, our girls enjoyed it, but they were back at practice Sunday at full attention ready to work,” the coach said. “It was business as usual. This is a different group of athletes, they were down and didn’t panic. They just kept playing.”

The Pioneers (12-4) continued to stay hot Monday by pounding visiting Bellefontaine Monday 14-0. Alder plated nine runs in the first two innings and tacked on five more in the bottom of the fourth.

