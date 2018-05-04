Day delivers for Bishops

Senior outfielder Ashley Day (Plain City/Jonathan Alder) lined a 2-run single to cap a 4-run sixth inning that lifted Ohio Wesleyan over Wooster 6-3 in the opener of a North Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday in Wooster.

In the nightcap, a 5-3 Ohio Wesleyan University win, sophomore second baseman Becky Poling (Marysville) and freshman outfielder Madison Bridger (Pataskala/Licking Heights) plated runs in the eighth inning to help the Bishops complete the sweep.

Ohio Wesleyan trailed, 1-0, in the opener but senior shortstop Kayla Richard (Minster) knocked in the tying run with a sacrifice in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth on Bridger’s RBI single.

Richard smashed an RBI double in the sixth, and sophomore first baseman Kennedy Sattler (Oregon/Clay) singled home a run before Day’s 2-run single stretched the Bishop lead to 6-1.

Wooster closed to within 6-3 on a 2-run single by Torrey Totman in the bottom of the sixth, but that was as close as the Scots would come.

Freshman righthander Erica Buchanan (Hilliard/Davidson) pitched the complete game for Ohio Wesleyan, striking out 2.

Maddy Chase was the starting and losing pitcher for Wooster.

The Fighting Scots took the lead in the nightcap on Marina Roski’s 2-run homer in the third.

Ohio Wesleyan answered with 3 runs in the fourth, with Sattler singling home a pair of runs to cap the rally.

Roski plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

With 2 out in the eighth, freshman first baseman Paige Hashman (Mount Vernon) singled and Sattler walked before Poling singled in the go-ahead run, and Bridger followed with a single to give the Bishops a 5-3 lead.

Freshman righthander Nicole Peak (Ostrander/Buckeye Valley) pitched the complete game for Ohio Wesleyan, scattering 6 hits and striking out 2.

Marissa Norgrove was charged with the loss for Wooster in relief.