Shekinah hoops camp returns

Fresh off a Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League championship, the Shekinah Christian School basketball team will be passing along some knowledge by hosting its annual skill development summer basketball camp June 4-8.

Boys and girls entering fourth to ninth grades are invited to attend. Players will be instructed in drills and fundamentals that will lead to individual and team improvement. A heavy emphasis will be placed on shooting form and technique, which has been a consistent strength of the Shekinah basketball program over the years.

The camp will take place at Shekinah Christian School with fourth through sixth grades going from 10 a.m. to noon and seventh through ninth grades from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The cost of the camp is $65. Early registration cost is $55 if signed up by Friday, May 11.

All participants will receive a camp T-shirt and a custom Shekinah Christian basketball. Additional prizes will be awarded for daily and weekly competition winners. For a copy of the camp registration form, visit the Shekinah Christian School website, Facebook page, or email head coach Keith Lambert at kalambo48@gmail.com.