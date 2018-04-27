Mid-season challenges

A trio of Madison County High School track and field teams were all in the same place at the same time Friday, April 20 competing against each other and three other squads at the Grandview Bobcat Booster Invitational.

Jonathan Alder, West Jefferson and Madison-Plains, joined the host Bobcats, Liberty Union and Mount Gilead for a competitive mid-season event that gave teams and individuals a chance to measure themselves against some tough competition.

On the girls side, Mount Gilead scored 156 points and edged past Jonathan Alder, which finished with 129 points. Grandview (92) was third and followed by Liberty Union (76), West Jeff (46) and Madison-Plains High School (12).

The Lady Pioneers didn’t have any individual first-place finishes, but the school swept the four relay events. The team won the 4×800 meter in 9:59.02, the 4×200 in 1:52.59, 4×100 in 53.96 and the 4×400 in 4:23.96.

Alder’s Sandy Moser placed second in the discus 85-01, while teammate Kyla Fryman was fourth in the same with a throw of 82-07. Maddie Davis was second in the 1,600 meter run (5:25.43) and Morgan Hicks was third (5:33.4). Davis also was third in the 300 hurdles (52.02).

Hicks came back later and placed second in the 3,200 (11:57.59), while teammate Ashlyn McDaniel was third (12:44.43) in the same event.

Madison Killian earned a second place in the 800 (2:37.92), with Lexi Thorpe coming in fourth (2:39.71). Helena Hall was fifth in the long jump (14-01), Donna Seminshin was fourth in the high jump (4-10) and also fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.42), Zoe Kantner was fifth in the 100-meter dash (13.18) and placed sixth in the 200 (29.34).

Elaina Winslow was fifth in the 400 (1:06.84) and Audrey Davis was fourth in the 200 (27.68).

West Jefferson’s highlight performance was turned in by Casey Chaffins as she won the high jump competition (5-00). Roughriders teammate Vanessa Peshko was sixth (4-08) in the event. Chaffins was also sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.38).

Justice Holcomb leaped to second in the long jump with a distance of 15-10. Alixis Dingess was third in the 100 (12.87), Hope Lewis was fifth in the 800 (2:39.71) and Addison Curry was fifth in the shot put 24-07.

Madison-Plains standout Sierra Lapasky was second in the 100 (12.78) and finished in fifth in the 200 (28.65).

Boys

The boys meet was also won by Mount Gilead as it scored 164 points. Liberty Union was the runner-up with 129 points. The order of finish after that was Jonathan Alder (90), Grandview (85), Madison-Plains (35) and West Jefferson (20).

County first-place finishes were turned in by Alder’s Daniel Heinig in the shot put (44-01), Jase Headings in the 800 (2:01.28) and Gavin Frick in the 3,200 (9:59.84).

The Pioneers’ Luke Stalnaker (119-02) and Heinig (116-07) were third and fourth in the discus. Usif Ayoub was fifth in the long jump (16-05).

In the high jump West Jeff’s Riley Stone cleared 5-08 and finished third, while Alder’s Garret Proxmire was fifth (5-06).

Madison-Plains’ Ben Fisher was second in the pole vault (11-00), while teammate Griffin Jones was sixth in the same event (8-06).

Other county placers included Alder’s Clayton Boggs who was third in both hurdle events (17.06, 110 high hurdles and 43.27 in 300 hurdles). Jonathan Alder’s Michael Gray (fourth, 4:44.56) in the 100 hurdles, Luke Malone (sixth, 4:55.81) in the 1,600 and fifth the 3,200 (10:24.61).

Plains’ Jones was fourth in the 100 (11.81), while Michael Brown was sixth in the 200 (24.67), Jonathan Alder’s Josh Kaeser placed fourth in both the 400 (55.84) and 200 (24.54) and Jordan Herrick was sixth in the 400 (57.77). Alder also got a sixth place in the 300 hurdles from Nehemiah Haines (50.36).

