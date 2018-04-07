Tolles’ BPA students roll on

On Thursday, March 15 members of Business Professionals of America (BPA), a student organization for students enrolled in Tolles’ satellite programming housed within Dublin City Schools, hosted a Bowl-a-Thon to raise money for the Dublin Special Olympics at Plain City Lanes in Plain City.

BPA members, Tolles Career & Technical Center satellite teachers, and members of the Dublin Special Olympics were in attendance.

Tolles’ BPA selected the Dublin Special Olympics as this year’s official community service project. Broadcast Video Production teacher, Amanda Blackburn, said, “Locally, we want to help support these athletes and help them exceed [their] personal goals.”

“Business Professionals of America is an amazing organization that allows students to develop professional skills and to network with their peers locally, regionally, across Ohio, and across the nation! The leadership conferences and competitive events round out the students’ experience in Career Technical Education. Known as a Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO), BPA truly offers memorable experiences and unparalleled, experiential learning for young adults,” says Tolles’ Satellite Career Tech Director, Connie Strebe.

“It was a blast bowling with the members of the Dublin [Special Olympics] — working together as one team,” said Blackburn.

Through this community service project, BPA students raised a total of $285 for the Dublin Special Olympics.

About Tolles

Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City, Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces. For additional information about Tolles call 614-873-4666, email cbentleybradshaw@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

Members of Business Professionals of America, a student organization for students enrolled in Tolles’ satellite programming housed within Dublin City Schools, hosted a Bowl-a-Thon for Dublin Special Olympics. Front row from left are: Amanda Blackburn, Adamary Gutierrez, Lisa Dale-Press and Chelsea Burns; back row: Kate Newman, Alex Zimmerman, Nick Matter, Drew Heck, Micheal Scott, Matt Vick, Trevor Woods, Larry Mastella, Preston Streator and Chris Dowling. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_Tollesbowlathonpiccol.jpg Members of Business Professionals of America, a student organization for students enrolled in Tolles’ satellite programming housed within Dublin City Schools, hosted a Bowl-a-Thon for Dublin Special Olympics. Front row from left are: Amanda Blackburn, Adamary Gutierrez, Lisa Dale-Press and Chelsea Burns; back row: Kate Newman, Alex Zimmerman, Nick Matter, Drew Heck, Micheal Scott, Matt Vick, Trevor Woods, Larry Mastella, Preston Streator and Chris Dowling. Contributed photo | Tolles

Organization raises money for Dublin Special Olympics