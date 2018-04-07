Pioneer teams remain unbeaten

The Jonathan Alder baseball team hasn’t been able to get on the field much this spring thanks to the weather.

But when the Pioneers (3-0) have played they’ve found a way to win. That was again the case Thursday when they defeated Fisher Catholic 8-2 in a non-league contest played at Alder.

A trio of Alder pitchers limited Fisher Catholic to just three hits as Austin Hurley picked up the victory. Alder as a team only had two hits themselves but took advantage of four Fisher errors.

The team will be back in action Saturday, April 7 when it travels to Heath for a doubleheader with the Bulldogs, starting at noon.

Jonathan Alder 7,

Olentangy Liberty 2

The Lady Pioneers improved their record to 2-0 with a 7-2 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Liberty Thursday. Katelyn Perkins surrendered seven hits and just two early runs and the Alder offense scored at least one run in five of its six plate appearances.

Jonathan Alder High School will play host to a pair of teams Saturday during the Der Dutchman Invitational. Alder will battle an improved Dublin Jerome squad at 10 a.m. and then will play a strong River Valley team at 2 p.m.

The Lady Pioneers Angela Bandel collects a hit during the team’s win over Olentangy Liberty Thursday evening. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_JDG_2415a_-JAHS-No-6_-GETS-HIT.jpg The Lady Pioneers Angela Bandel collects a hit during the team’s win over Olentangy Liberty Thursday evening. Jonathan Alder’s Austin Hurley fires a pitch toward the plate during the Pioneers win over Fisher Catholic Thursday. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_JDG_5164a_-JAHS-No-6_-PITCHING.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Austin Hurley fires a pitch toward the plate during the Pioneers win over Fisher Catholic Thursday.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

