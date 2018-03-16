County hoops standouts

The 2017-18 high school boys season basketball is winding down. The end of the winter sports season means the awarding of postseason honors.

A number of individuals from Madison County picked up All-Central District honors.

DIVISION II

First team: Kayin Derden (DeSales) 6-2, jr., 15.9; Taevion Kinsey (Eastmoor Academy) 6-5, sr., 19.5; Datrey Long (Beechcroft) 6-4, sr., 16.2; Justin Shipman-Curtis (East) 6-4, sr., 18.0; Jelani Simmons (Beechcroft) 6-6, sr., 20.0; Shannon Stanley (Bexley) 6-2, sr., 12.7; Garrett Tipton (Hartley) 6-5, sr., 16.5.

Second team: Mack Anglin (Highland) 6-5, jr., 15.0; Payton Collins (Hartley) 6-7, sr., 15.0; Dylan Herbert (Buckeye Valley) 6-0, so., 15.6; Ther’Ron Jennings (Beechcroft) 6-3, sr., 14.0; Zach Sawyer (Watterson) 6-0, jr., 14.8; Treohn Watkins (South) 6-0, jr., 14.8; Mike White (East) 6-4, sr., 13.3.

Third team: Carson Conley (Licking Valley) 6-1, so., 15.1; Marcus Johnson (South) 6-3, so., 9.8; Jacob Koenig (Jonathan Alder) 5-10, jr., 12.2; Jack Lonzo (Granville) 5-9, sr., 12.8; Randy Olverson (Eastmoor Academy) 5-6, jr., 8.6; Jimmy Patton (Watterson) 6-5, jr., 10.7; Tim Smith (Eastmoor Academy) 6-3, sr., 8.9.

Honorable mention: Elijah Bishop (Beechcroft); Zaven Boland (Lakewood); Chris Branham (Highland); Tariq Brown (Eastmoor Academy); Ryan Callahan (Bexley); Jaedyn Carter (South); Damian Davis (Bexley); N’Keeley Elmore (Northland); Jaylen Gilbert (Centennial); Jeremiah Green (South); Dorrian Holloway (Africentric); Benjamin James (Independence); Teon Jennings (Beechcroft); Ethan Johnson (Bloom-Carroll); Tronny Keaton (Marion-Franklin); Auguste Kenney (River Valley); Evan Kitchen (River Valley); Clark Newland (Buckeye Valley); Kaleb Phillips (Highland); Brad Potes (Utica); Austin Richards (Buckeye Valley); Morgan Safford (Hartley); Jackie Santa-Emma (Jonathan Alder); Micah Thieret (Bloom-Carroll); Faizon Tucker (Linden); Sean Tyson (Centennial); Stanley Williams (Eastmoor Academy); Nick Windley (Granville).

Player of the year: Jelani Simmons (Beechcroft)

Coach of the year: Humphrey Simmons (Beechcroft)

DIVISION III

First team: Christopher Anthony (Harvest Prep) 6-0, so., 20.2; Tre’ Baumgardner (Africentric) 6-0, sr., 17.0; Chanc Dawson (Ready) 6-4, sr., 18.4; Owen Hazelbaker (Johnstown) 6-6, jr., 17.7; Demetrius Johnson (Northmor) 5-8, sr., 15.8; Claudio Penha (Harvest Prep) 6-6, sr., 19.5; Solomon Pierre-Louis (Wellington) 6-3, sr., 16.0.

Second team: Jah Bennett (Africentric) 6-8, sr., 14.0; Jason Bolha (Mount Gilead) 6-0, sr., 19.0; Jeremy Butt (Northridge) 6-0, sr., 15.1; Luke Lachey (Grandview) 6-6, so., 14.3; Brock Pletcher (Northmor) 6-3, sr., 15.7; Brady Thomas (Ready) 5-9, sr., 16.1; Dallas Patrick (Wellington) 6-0, jr., 15.5.

Third team: Noah Berry (Wellington) 6-7, sr., 12.7; Brian Collier (Grandview) 5-10, so., 13.5; Nick Kimmel (Pleasant) 6-1, jr., 13.5; Mason Mollohan (Mount Gilead) 6-4, jr., 17.6; Dorrian Moultrie (Columbus Academy) 5-11, jr., 10.6; Will Riffle (Amanda-Clearcreek) 6-2, jr., 13.0; Peyton Walker (Newark Catholic) 6-2, sr., 14.0.

Honorable mention: Brandon Beavers (Harvest Prep); Addis Boyd (Columbus Academy); Chris Boyle (Columbus Academy); Carson Carter (Johnstown); Ben Casey (West Jefferson); Hunter Chapman (Newark Catholic); Nick Cunningham (Fredericktown); Harley Day (North Union); Bob Faller (Wellington); John Faller (Wellington); Cross Hackathorne (Fairbanks); Nick Hatten (Northridge); Peyton Hatzenbuhler (Elgin); Soul Hines (Harvest Prep); Scotty Hunter (West Jefferson); Boubakar Jalloh (Horizon Science); Kyle Kegley (Northmor); Tyler Kegley (Northmor); Collin Kimbrough (Worthington Christian); James Lachey (Grandview); Treyton McCoy (Heath); Weston Melick (East Knox); Nakimba Mullins (Worthington Christian); Tyler Nichols (Elgin); Jake Nicol (Fairbanks); Emmanuel Opoku (Horizon Science); Darius Parham (Ready); Riley Price (North Union); Joe Puls (Liberty Union); Simon Romine (Heath); Davison Quinn (Horizon Science); Colin Rife (Elgin); Tate Roesink (Newark Catholic); Corban Shrock (Liberty Union); Alex Smith (Amanda-Clearcreek); Kyle Smith (Worthington Christian); Xavier Stallard (Fredericktown); Jared Vermillion (West Jefferson); Ethan Warner (Pleasant); Gage Williams (Pleasant); Jeffrey Wittman (Madison Plains); Seth Young (Mount Gilead).

Player of the year: Tre’ Baumgardner (Africentric)

Coach of the year: David Dennis (Harvest Prep)

DIVISION IV

First team: Caleb Collins (Fairfield Christian) 6-2, sr., 21.5; Skyler Durbin (Danville) 6-3, sr., 22.9; Austin Lynn (Shekinah Christian) 6-4, sr., 14.6; Zane Purvis (Millersport) 5-10, sr., 20.0; Zach Saffell (Fisher Catholic) 6-0, sr., 12.8; Landon Sanford (Granville Christian) 6-2, sr., 19.4; Keenan Swindells (Fisher Catholic) 5-8, sr., 11.3.

Second team: Hayden Hankinson (Centerburg) 6-3, so., 14.2; Caleb Logan (Genoa Christian) 5-11, jr., 22.8; Chase McCartney (Berne Union) 5-9, so., 14.2; James Meyer (Northside Christian) 6-5, sr., 19.4; Levi Ross (Licking County Christian) 6-0, sr. 27.3; Noah Tomlinson (Grove City Christian) 6-5, sr., 12.7; Garrett Wagner (Cardington) 6-2, sr., 16.0.

Third team: Joel Headings (Shekinah Christian) 6-0, so., 10.1; Dylan James (Danville) 6-0, jr., 11.8; Ian Leach (Tree of Life) 5-8, so., 12.1; Evan Leland (Northside Christian) 6-4, jr., 12.0; Zane Mirgon (Berne Union) 6-0, jr., 11.0; Isaiah Smith (Tree of Life), 6-2, jr., 10.0; Jake Tharp (Berne Union) 6-1, sr., 12.9.

Honorable mention: Simon Ashenafi (Cristo Rey); CJ Bartley (Genoa Christian); Adam Beard (Ridgedale); Daniel Duncan-Bevans (Gahanna Christian); Kurtis Gould (Liberty Christian); Joel Headings (Shekinah Christian); John Michael Hershberger (Shekinah Christian); Carter Jones (Centerburg); Connor Lust (Ridgedale); Josh Parish (Cristo Rey); Cade Randall (Madison Christian); Isaac Rindfuss (Delaware Christian); Levi Ross (Madison Christian); Sam Short (Granville Christian); Adam Smith (Fisher Catholic); Ben Stanhope (Genoa Christian); Nathan Stewart (Delaware Christian).

Player of the year: Skyler Durbin (Danville)

Coach of the year: Joe Arndt (Tree of Life)

Shekinah Christian’s Austin Lynn was selected first team Division IV All-Central District. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_JDG_1195a_-SHEK-No-15-Lynn.jpg Shekinah Christian’s Austin Lynn was selected first team Division IV All-Central District. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jacob Koenig, a Jonathan Alder junior, was a third team D-II All-Central District selection this season. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_JDG_3033a_-JAHS-No-20.jpg Jacob Koenig, a Jonathan Alder junior, was a third team D-II All-Central District selection this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder’s Jacke Santa-Emma, left, was a D-II All-Central District honorable mention pick this season. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_JDG_7376a_-JAHS-No-4_-SHOOTS.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Jacke Santa-Emma, left, was a D-II All-Central District honorable mention pick this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Area athletes earn All-Central District honors

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.