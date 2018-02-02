Shekinah girls win Rosedale Inv.

It was a stellar weekend for the Shekinah Christian girls basketball team.

The Flames (14-3) won three games over the course of three days to win the Rosedale Invitational Tournament.

The winning weekend started with a commanding 61-21 win over visiting Calvary Christian Thursday, Jan. 25. The victory came as Kloe Yutzy (17 points), Mandi Scheffel (16) and Natalie Headings (10) combined to score 43 points.

The squad then cruised past Greenwood Mennonite 73-32 Friday, Jan. 26. Yutzy scored 20, Headings added 18, while Shelby Dawson and Kelsey Beachy both finished with eight points.

The Flames finished the busy week Saturday, Jan. 27 with a 50-39 triumph over Calvary Christian. Yutzy (14) and Madison Miller (13) were the top scorers with Sheffel chipping in nine.

Worthington Christian 46,

London 32

The Red Raiders (13-2, 6-1 in MSL Ohio) dropped their first Mid-State League Ohio Division game with a double-digit loss to the Warriors Saturday, Jan. 27.

London still sits atop the league standings, but on this day it was unable to overcome a sluggish start. London scored just 12 points in the first half of the game and trailed by 11 points at the break.

London High School only had five players score, led by Karlie Alexander (10) and Malorie Colwell (nine).

Springfield Shawnee 48,

Jonathan Alder 46

Jonathan Alder blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead and fell at home in a Central Buckeye Conference tilt Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Lady Pioneers (7-10, 5-5) took a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold the advantage.

Greeneview 74,

Madison-Plains 12

The Golden Eagles (0-15,-12) are still in search of their first victory of the season following a home loss to the Rams Saturday, Jan. 27.

Triad 39,

West Jefferson 35

The Lady Roughriders (8-8, 4-7) came up short in a game against Triad Saturday, Jan. 27.

West Jeff was led in scoring by Sidney Looby (14 points) and Hope Lewis (13).

Shekinah Christian’s Hannah Headlee keeps control of the ball during the Flames win over Delaware Christian last week. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/02/web1_JDG_3016a_-SHEK-No-2-H-Headlee.jpg Shekinah Christian’s Hannah Headlee keeps control of the ball during the Flames win over Delaware Christian last week. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

