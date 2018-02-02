Shekinah falls in final

Turnovers cost the Shekinah Christian boys a chance to claim the first ever Rosedale Invitational Tournament Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Flames (11-4) played well in a pair of wins Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26 earning them a spot in the championship game with Arthur-Okaw Christian (Illinois) 21-3.

Shekinah got off to a quick start and jumped out to a 28-17 lead at halftime. However, A-OC’s aggressive defense forced 13 second-half turnovers by the Flames and enabled the Knights to come from behind and claim a hard-fought 48-45 victory.

The two schools have had a budding rivalry as they’ve played multiple times in recent years. Three years ago, A-OC defeated Shekinah in double overtime to win their own holiday tournament. The following year Shekinah returned the favor and won a tight 54-52 game in the championship game of that same tournament in Illinois. Last year, A-OC stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Shekinah in the consolation game of that tournament.

Shekinah Christian was led by Tucker Beachy’s 14 points. John Michael Hershberger added 11 points and Austin Lynn contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames. Lynn was also named to the All-Tournament Team. A-OC was led by Ian Lowry’s 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

The Flames opened the Rosedale Invitational Tournament tournament Thursday, Jan. 25 in thrilling fashion as John Michael Hershburger buried a three pointer as time expired to give Shekinah a 61-60 win over Calvary Christian.

Neither team led by more than six points throughout the contest. Shekinah’s Lynn was 9 for 9 from the field and led all scorers with 22 points for the victors, who won despite the rest of the team shooting just 33 percent from the floor.

In Friday’s semifinal Shekinah cruised past Faith Christain (Wilmot, Ohio) 64-37.

The Flames had it working inside and out during the first eight minutes of play as Lynn scored 10 points of his 14 points in the first quarter. The Blazers changed from man-to-man and sunk into a 2-3 zone to pack the paint, which caused no issues for the hosts as they connected on a trio of three-pointers in each of the four quarters. Six Flames players made three-pointers in the game, led by Tucker Beachy’s four triples.

Beachy and Lynn led the Flames with 14 points apiece, while Joel Headings finished just behind them with 13 points.

Shekinah Christian’s Eli McKee drives in for a basket during a Flames win earlier this season. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/02/web1_JDG_2110a_-SHEK-No-11-McKee.jpg Shekinah Christian’s Eli McKee drives in for a basket during a Flames win earlier this season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

