Up for grabs

The high school basketball teams in Madison County are proving to be tough competition this season. As the seasons hit the midway point, squads are finding themselves in the midst of heated league championship races.

Jonathan Alder 41,

Bellefontaine 36

The Pioneers (9-2) picked up a key Central Buckeye Conference Tuesday evening on the strength of a strong first quarter.

Alder outscored the visitors 13-3 in the first eight minutes and never looked back. With the win coach Brent Cahill’s team stayed perfect in the CBC, improving to 5-0. The squad is one game ahead of Bellefontaine and Springfield Shawnee (both 4-1).

Cameron Androw (16 points) and Jackie Santa-Emma (10) combined for 26 of the team’s 41 points.

West Jefferson 67,

Southeastern 42

Ben Casey and Scotty Hunter scored 15 points apiece as the Roughriders (7-4, 6-2 in Ohio Heritage Conference) went on the road and picked up a victory at Southeastern Tuesday.

In addition to the string night’s by Hunter and Casey, West Jeff also got nine points from Lance Lambert and eight from Jared Vermillion.

West Jeff hit eight shots from beyond the three-point arc, including three each from Hunter and Lambert.

The Roughriders will next be in action Tuesday, Jan. 16, when they travel to play at Madison County rival London.

Fairbanks 68,

Madison-Plains 53

The Panthers got the best of the Golden Eagles (3-5, 2-4) in OHC play Tuesday.

Madison-Plains High School was outscored 37-16 in the game’s middle quarters.

Anthony Holbrook led Plains with 18 points, while Spencer Ruzicka added 10. Jeff Wittman just missed the double-digit plateau with nine points.

Girls basketball

London 63,

Kenton Ridge 49

The Lady Red Raiders (11-1, 5-0 in MSL Ohio) stepped out of Mid-State League play for a night and came away with a victory over visiting Kenton Ridge Tuesday. The two schools will be in the same league next year when London moves to the CBC.

London High School had four players in double figures led by 17 points from Rachael Alexander. Malorie Colwell (15), Kaitlin Patterson and Hannah Coleman (11 each) all had good nights offensively.

London will get back into MSL play Saturday, Jan. 13 when it travels to face Columbus Academy. Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Jonathan Alder’s Henry Walker (3) goes up for a shot during the Pioneers win over visiting Bellefontaine Tuesday. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_JDG_6082a_-JAHS-No-3.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Henry Walker (3) goes up for a shot during the Pioneers win over visiting Bellefontaine Tuesday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Area teams in league title races

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.