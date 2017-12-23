A banner night

The 2017 Jonathan Alder High School softball team’s state final four banner was unveiled Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Members of the 2017 Jonathan Alder High School softball team were on hand for the unveiling of the team’s state final four banner. The unveiling took place during halftime of the Pioneers girls basketball game with Bellefontaine Wednesday, Dec. 20. Coach Dave McGrew, far left, led his team to a 22-5 record last spring and made the program’s second state semifinal appearance (2014).

The 2017 Jonathan Alder High School softball team’s state final four banner was unveiled Wednesday, Dec. 20.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_banner.jpg The 2017 Jonathan Alder High School softball team’s state final four banner was unveiled Wednesday, Dec. 20. Chris Miles | The Advocate

Members of the 2017 Jonathan Alder High School softball team were on hand for the unveiling of the team’s state final four banner. The unveiling took place during halftime of the Pioneers girls basketball game with Bellefontaine Wednesday, Dec. 20. Coach Dave McGrew, far left, led his team to a 22-5 record last spring and made the program’s second state semifinal appearance (2014).