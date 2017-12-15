Second half push

For the second consecutive game, the Shekinah Christian boys basketball team used a big second half to pull away from an opponent.

On Monday, Dec. 4 Shekinah scored 50 points after the break to defeat Columbus International 73-41. On Saturday, Dec. 9 the Flames (2-1) erupted for 47 points after intermission to secure a 76-62 victory in their Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League (MOCAL) opener against Gahanna Christian.

After a second quarter double-digit Shekinah lead was cut to three, Joel Headings knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Flames a 29-23 halftime advantage. Gahanna Christian would not score again until 3:20 remaining in the third quarter as Shekinah went on a 14-0 run, enabling Shekinah to push their lead to 17 points to put the game out of reach. The Eagles would hang tough, but were unable to cut the deficit to single digits for the rest of the contest.

The Flames got at least nine second-half points from four different players and buried seven three pointers after the break. Gahanna Christian’s Dante Sino and Daniel Duncan-Bevars scored 23 and 14 points in the second half respectively. In total, Shekinah knocked down 10 three-pointers for the game. A final exclamation point sealed the game late in the fourth quarter when Shekinah’s Kent Gingerich led a 2-on-1 fast break that was finished off by Austin Lynn as he threw down a thunderous dunk over a Gahanna Christian defender.

For the game, Shekinah was led by Headings’ 20 points. Lynn added 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Other key contributors for the Flames were Anthony Conte (14 points which included four three-pointers), Eli McKee (10 points), Tucker Beachy (nine points and five assists) and Gingerich (five points, seven assists, and three steals). Gahanna Christian was led by Sino’s 29 points and Duncan-Bevars’ 25 points, but no other player was able to tally more than four points for the Eagles.

Jonathan Alder 75,

Indian Lake 41

The Pioneers (3-0) also had a strong second half as they pulled away from host Indian Lake in what turned out to be a lopsided Alder win.

Jonathan Alder High School led 27-21 at the break but scored as many points in the third quarter (22) as Indian Lake scored the entire second half.

Alder’s talented backcourt led the way as Jackie Santa-Emma (23 points), Cameron Androw (15) and Jacob Koenig (10) combined to score 48 points. A total of nine Pioneers scored including eight points by Daniel Heinig and six by Jaron Wheelbarger.

Columbus Academy 67,

London 65 (2 OT)

The Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1 in Mid-State League Ohio Division) were victims of late-game heroics by the host Vikings as London dropped its MSL opener.

Academy scored on a fast break by Dorrian Moultrie late in regulation to force overtime and then connected on a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first overtime session, forcing a second extra period. Chris Boyle hit a big three pointer in the last minute of the second overtime session and connected on what was the winning field goal.

The Viking (4-0, 1-0 in MSL) victory overshadowed the play of London’s Isaiah Hatem who was red hot from beyond the arc, connecting on all six of this three point attempts en route to a 20-point night.

Fairbanks 63,

West Jefferson 44

The Roughriders (1-2) came up with a solid effort against the visiting Panthers Friday, Dec. 8 but could not pull out the win.

West Jeff was done in by one bad quarter. It was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter, it was outscored by a mere seven points in the rest of the three periods.

Scotty Hunter and Ben Casey scored 10 points apiece, while Jared Vermillion and Jordan South had eight each.

Jonathan Alder sophomore Jackie Santa-Emma, left, goes up for a basket over a pair of Indian Lake defenders during the Pioneers’ 75-41 victory Friday, Dec. 8. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_JDG_7376a_-JAHS-No-4_-SHOOTS.jpg Jonathan Alder sophomore Jackie Santa-Emma, left, goes up for a basket over a pair of Indian Lake defenders during the Pioneers’ 75-41 victory Friday, Dec. 8. Jay Gehes | Gehres Photography

Shekinah, Alder ride runs to victory

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.