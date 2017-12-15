MPHS shoots down Cedarville

The Madison-Plains Golden Eagles rode hot shooting and clutch free throw shooting to hold off visiting Ohio Heritage Conference rival Cedarville, 75-67 Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Coach Joe B. Stewart’s squad never trailed in the contest, it built a 15-point lead at the 4:00 minute mark of the third period before a furious comeback effort led by Cedarville guard Colby Cross, who scored 23 of his game high 33 in the second half. The Indians got within three points with 2:00 remaining in the game, however clutch free throw shooting and better defensive allowed Madison-Plains High School to get the win.

Sophomore guard Matt Johnson led the way for the Eagles with a career high 25 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field, which included 6 of 7 from beyond the three-point arc. The 5-10 guard dished off for five assists and also snagged eight rebounds. Senior guard Jeffrey Wittman contributed 18 points and made four straight free throws in the closing minutes. Senior forward Ian Richards had a solid all-around game with 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists from his post position. The Eagles shot 58 percent from the field (27 of 46) with 11 three point goals.

Madison-Plains and Johnson opened the game hot, closing the first period with a flurry scoring five points in the final three seconds of the quarter. A Wittman three point goal was followed by an Ian Richards layup off an out of bounds play as the horn sounded with a 20-8 advantage. Johnson scored 11 in the period.

“We were pleased with the offensive execution, by and large, and we obviously shot the ball well,” Stewart said. “The highlight was a lot of unselfish play, indicative of Matt (Johnson) not only leading us in scoring but also in assists, and our kids handling time and score situations at the end of quarters and free throws under pressure at the end. Our work on the boards (33-25 advantage) gave us a lot of extra chances.

The Golden Eagles built the lead to 41-26 halftime advantage which included Wittman hitting 40-footer at the buzzer. The three point barrage continued in the second half before Cross started finding the range for the Indians. Madison-Plains High School lead 60-46 after three quarters.

Cedarville used Cross’s hot hand to pull within 66-63 with two minutes remaining. But defensive stops by the Eagles and six straight free throws by sophomore post Anthony Holbrook and Wittman sealed the second win of the season for Madison-Plains (2-1 overall, 1-1 in the OHC).

The Eagles will be back in action Friday, Dec. 15 for another home OHC contest against defending champion Southeastern. The 3-0 Madison-Plains junior varsity will open the evening with a 6 p.m. tipoff, and will be followed by the varsity game.

Jonathan Alder 66,

Franklin Heights 27

The Pioneers (4-0) went on the road Tuesday and came home with a non-league victory.

Alder led 33-6 at the half and cruised through the second half against the host Falcons.

Jacob Koenig scored a team-high 14 points, Henry Walker added 13, while Cameron Androw and Jackie Santa-Emma both finished with nine points. Daniel Heinig (seven) and Jaron Wheelbarger (six) also had good nights scoring.

Shekinah Christian 58,

Delaware 56

The Flames (3-1, 2-0 in MOCAL) picked up a big league win on the road Tuesday.

Shekinah got a big scoring night from Austin Lynn, who scored a game-high 27 points. Anthony Conte finished with 10 points, while the trio of Eli McKee, Joel Headings and Kent Gingerich all scored six points.

Alder, Shekinah boys also win

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.