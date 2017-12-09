JA competitive in weekend action

Jonathan Alder High School bowling teams competed at the Red and Blue Classic at HP Lanes in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The boys team bowled with a split varsity squad. The Pioneer Red team which consisted of Andrew Clark, Jake Schrock, Josh Schrock, Josh DeVore and Zach Otto finished in fourth place (out of 26) just 23 pins from third place. The Red team was led by Clark (632) and DeVore (622).

Overall the Red team got off to a slow start with a game one score of 908. The squad bounced back with a 1,039 in game two to take the overall lead after two games. The third game however was a struggle (838) and the Red finished in fourth place.

“The boys struggled getting started, battled lane transition and missed some very critical spares that should have been converted,” Alder coach Rusty Walter said.

The Pioneer Black team of Luke Honigford, Nathan Clark, Jackson Lane, Daren Maynard, Trenton Parks and Luke Walker finished 14th. The Pioneer Black team was led by the sophomore Honigford and his 651 series placed him second overall in the tournament. Lane, a freshman, had a career-high 247 game and 642 series.

“The underclassmen on the Black Team bowled outstanding today,” Walter said. “Luke, Jackson, Nate are all bowling really good right now and will be getting looks to move up to varsity as the season progresses.”

The boys had four overall bowlers on the all tournament teams, two from the Red team and two from the Black team.

The Lady Pioneers finished fifth and were led by senior Rachel Kaeser who rolled a 559 series to earn All-Tournament team honors.

“Overall the ladies struggled with the lane conditions and with ball speed,” the coach said. “Seniors Hallie Nichols and Rena Kirts have to continue to improve and lead the couple underclassman on the varsity team.”

Members of the Jonathan Alder bowling team pose with their All-Tournament Team certificates following the Red and Blue Classic. They are from left: tournament runner-pp Luke Honigford, Josh DeVore, Coach Rusty Walter, Jackson Lane and Andrew Clark. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_boys.jpg Members of the Jonathan Alder bowling team pose with their All-Tournament Team certificates following the Red and Blue Classic. They are from left: tournament runner-pp Luke Honigford, Josh DeVore, Coach Rusty Walter, Jackson Lane and Andrew Clark. Contributed photo Jonathan Alder senior Rachel Kaeser is joined by Pioneers Coach Rusty Walter after Kaeser earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_rachel.jpg Jonathan Alder senior Rachel Kaeser is joined by Pioneers Coach Rusty Walter after Kaeser earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Contributed photo

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

