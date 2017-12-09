London looks for improvement

Year two of the Zach Brown era brings plenty of optimism for the London High School boys basketball team.

“I am excited about the potential of this season’s team,” Brown said. “They are hungry and excited about the program and playing basketball. It is a blast coaching this group each and every day.”

The excitement comes in the fact that the coach has had a year with the older players and gets to work in a collection of talented youngsters who give the Red Raiders a boost in athletic ability.

Last year the Raiders suffered through a long season, one in which they were seeded 26th out of the 26 D-II teams in the Central District. London was eliminated in the first round of the district tournament, but things appear to be on the upswing this season.

“We have a good mix of talented senior experience and strong young talent,” the coach said.

The collection of senior leaders include Josh Handley, Jimmy Dulin and Stuart Weyrich. These guys were part of the team that suffered through some tough times, but they never quit and now are poised to benefit from what is expected to be a better overall squad.

The addition of a collection of varsity newcomers gives the Raiders depth and versatility it didn’t have a year ago.

“We are looking for very big years from young guys like junior Jake Andrich, sophomore Isaiah Hatem and freshman Trey Woodyard.”

London will once again compete in the Mid-State League Ohio Division, a league that routinely features strong, athletic teams capable of making deep runs in the district tournament.

“The MSL year in and year out is one of the top conferences in Columbus,” Brown said. “Every team will either return very good players or reload with new talent. I strongly believe this year we are ready to compete night in and night out with every team in the conference.”

Many of the Red Raiders experienced success on the football gridiron during the fall and that winning mentality could pay dividends for the hoops squad this winter.

