Flames ready to fire away

Shekinah Christian girls basketball coach Ernie Yutzy has no problem with his players firing away from long distance, as long as they’re open.

The Flames have a collection of players with the ability to make shots from the outside and if they’re going to win games this season, they’re going to have to not only take but make those long shots.

“We try to stress, more of a if you’re open and you get the ball your first thought is to shoot policy,” Yutzy said. “If you’re within the range that you practice, then let it fly. Hesitation tends to keep people from shooting the ball. We’re trying to work on that, being ready to shoot the ball at all times.”

Once again Shekinah doesn’t have much size which means it will once again be relying on its perimeter game for the largest chunk of its offensive production.

Leading the way will be junior guard Kloe Yutzy, junior guard Mandi Scheffel and senior forward Natalie Headings. Those three all have varsity experience and have proven they can put the ball in the basket.

“What we noticed, trying to dribble through pressure can be difficult,” the coach said. “We’re going to have to win games through the outside shot. It doesn’t mean we won’t take it inside, but we’re not the tallest team we’re never going to be that. So we have to compensate with quickness and the outside shot. We have to be confident in our ability to make shots.”

Other members of the team include seniors Madison Miller (guard), Hannah Headlee (guard) and Milla Reed (guard); sophomores Shelby Dawson (guard), Rachel Hunter (forward) and Kelsey Beachy (forward) and freshman Dani Headings (guard).

Yutzy said his team has kept its goals pretty simple, but perhaps the most important leads directly to getting more shots.

“Our goal this year is to reduce our turnovers, that’s one of our goals to cut down on those,” he said. “If we do that then we should be able to score more this year.”

Having a tough opponent, you still have to play well, it helps us learn more early on what we need to improve on.

