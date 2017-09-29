Run for miles

Racers make their way through the streets of Plain City during the 10th annual Plain City 4-mile Run/Walk Saturday, Sept. 23. Hundreds of runners/walkers participated in the event which took runners and walkers through the historic Uptown business district, Pastime Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography