Alder boys advance to district

Four Madison County boys golf teams were among the 11 teams competing in the Division II Sectional Tournament which was held at The Players Club at Foxfire Tuesday, Sept. 26.

One of those squads, Jonathan Alder, finished well enough to extend its season by at least another week. The Pioneers fired a round of 330, which was 17 strokes behind sectional champion Bexley (313), but still good enough for second place and a spot in next week’s D-II District tourney at Denison Golf Club at Granville on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Only the top three teams advanced as well as the three lowest scoring individuals not on those teams. The third team spot went to Heath (368).

The rest of the field included Johnstown (375), Northridge (377), Utica (389), London (391), Madison-Plains (395), West Jefferson (399), Liberty Union (425) and Amanda Clearcreek (443).

“We played well and still not our best out of everyone,” coach Mitch Koester said. “Hopefully we will get that next week.”

Alder will play in the district and be just one step from the D-II state championship tournament.

Bexley had its top four golfers finish in the top five of the tournament, but Alder also was strong. All five of its players placed in the top 10.

Giuseppe Petrella tied for third with his round of 79. Hayden Mitchell was sixth with an 82, while Zach Otto was seventh (83), Tyler Hilbert placed eighth (86) and Mychal McKelvey’s 87 wasn’t used despite placing him ninth overall.

London was led by freshman Cade Smith’s 92. Sophomore Drew Herman carded a 98, junior Andy Fulmer came in with a 99, while senior Joseph Johnson turned in a 102 in his final high school tourney. Sophomore Grant Carpenter also played for the Raiders finishing with a 124.

Madison-Plains freshman Gabe Garrison was just three strokes away from possibly qualifying for the district with his round of 91. Sophomore Ian Bowshier came in with a 98, freshman Adyn Gammell shot a 101 and junior Joseph Siler finished with a 105. Junior Clay Grear also played earning a 107.

West Jeff’s top scorer was Joe Thompson, he finished with a 94. Other team scores were a pair of 101s from junior Scott Hunter and sophomore Kyle Howard, and matching 103s from juniors Matt McClish and Ethan Hoenie.

Division III

The Flames of Shekinah Christian just missed out on making it to the D-III district tourney.

The squad shot a 375 at the sectional at Darby Creek and finished fourth behind Wellington (308), Fairbanks (333) and Cardington-Lincoln (372), only the top three teams advanced.

Senior John Michael Hershberger and junior Peter Shugert both had rounds of 82, while junior Ben Hershberger (100), senior Austin Lynn (111) and freshman Jude Reed (115) also played.

