Gloria’s appreciative ode to readers

Mail time has always been a highlight at our house. When daddy comes home from work at 3:30 he stops at the mailbox to bring in the mail. A common question after greeting him at the door is, “Did anything good come in the mail today?” As you can imagine, Julia and Austin are right there to help open envelopes. Julia is at the age where she’s not fond of opening only another credit card offer or advertisement, she likes opening “good mail.”

Thanks to all of you who have taken the time to add cheer to our days by sending a note or card our way. We love hearing from you, it makes me feel like I know my friends who I am writing to each week. Also, a special thanks to those of you who put in the efforts of sending a package. If only you could see Julia and Austin as they sit on the kitchen floor with butter knives, cutting the tape from a box and excitedly opening the flaps, then best of all, exclaiming over the contents. It is quite important that no packages get opened until both Austin and Julia are there to help.

Certainly, we do feel blessed and unworthy for everything that has been sent our way and don’t want anyone to feel obligated in any way.

A special thanks to a reader and friend, Virginia, who crocheted a gorgeous afghan and sent it as a baby gift a couple weeks before Elijah was born. I chose to drape it over the rocker in our bedroom before Elijah’s birth as a reminder and encouragement that baby dear will be arriving soon. By the way, Virginia, I lost your mailing address, I apologize. The same is true for Joe and Karen Giaquint. My editor tracked them down to Citrus County, Florida, so thank you. Unfortunately, the box with the goodies you sent got disposed of before I copied your address. Julia and Austin had a blast opening your package with the sleepers and onesies for Elijah, and stuffed animals for the other four children. The little rabbit Julia picked out is named Karen after you. Each night Austin sleeps with his precious little rabbit named “Pie Pie.” He said it’s kinda like Cutie Pie.

Pamela from Delaware, Ohio, who has been a teacher for years has shared quite a few educational games and puzzles with our children, much to their delight. Julia and Austin are both in the age where they learn so fast. I’m impressed with the idea of having them play games that teach them new things and stimulate their love for learning.

With our five darlings I can’t be as active with going away as easily as I used to, therefore something such as hearing from friends is an extra treat.

Daniel just now came home with the mail. Julia beamed with delight as Daniel handed her an envelope addressed to her from “Auntie” Norma who lives in Lebanon, Ohio. She was impressed with the stickers and handbag she discovered in it. We were very sorry though, to read that her husband passed on. Norma, you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come.

We are just so thankful to all of the readers from places as diverse as Seminole, Oklahoma, Fort Wayne-Angola, Indiana, Mt. Gilead, Ohio and more who have sent us cards, letters, and notes.

Perhaps sharing a recipe that a reader had given to me would fit in well with this column. Lisa from London, Ohio copied off some of her recipes for us to try. I was especially intrigued with the mini cheese cake one. Ever since I was a little girl I had a crush on anything cute and dainty. These definitely fall into that category. They are perfect for a tea party.

MINI CHEESE CAKES

24 vanilla wafers

2 8 ounce packages of cream cheese

3/4 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Place wafers flat side down in cupcake liners that have been placed in a cupcake pan. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add remaining ingredients, beat well. Fill muffin cups 3/4 full. Place pan on a cookie sheet then bake at 375 degrees for 17-20 minutes or until set. Cool 20 minutes then refrigerate. Top with your favorite pie filling or fresh fruit. Enjoy.

By Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

